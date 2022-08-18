Julie Andrews Said It Was Clear the ‘1st Day of Shooting’ ‘The Princess Diaries’ Anne Hathaway Would Be a Star

Julie Andrews has appeared in many iconic movies over the course of her career, from The Sound of Music to Victor/Victoria. As part of an elite group of actors who have managed to inspire generations, Andrews is known far and wide as one of the most beloved stars around.

(L to R) Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

When it comes to recognizing talent, Andrews has the unique ability to see star power in the next generation – and in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the distinguished thespian opened up about what she knew right away about Anne Hathaway when she worked with the younger woman on The Princess Diaries.

Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway co-starred in ‘The Princess Diaries’

Released in 2001, The Princess Diaries quickly became a hit with viewers of all ages. The coming-of-age tale featured Andrews as Queen Clarisse of Genovia, the grandmother to awkward Mia Thermopolis, played by up-and-coming young actor Anne Hathaway.

After telling Mia that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia, Clarisse guides her young granddaughter through the steps she must follow to become “royal,” all while building a strong bond with the socially-challenged Mia.

The movie introduced Andrews to a new audience of fans, many of whom weren’t familiar with her work in earlier film classics like The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins. The Princess Diaries proved that Andrews still had what it took to “sell” a movie, with the veteran performer displaying incredible comic timing.

What did Julie Andrews say about working with Anne Hathaway in ‘The Princess Diaries’?

While Andrews was an established star, Hathaway was new to the world of moviemaking. Still, she made an impression on Andrews right away. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Andrews revealed that she was struck with Hathaway from the start. “It was clear from the very first day of shooting that she was gonna be a star,” Andrews noted.

“She was incredibly talented, her instincts were so true, she was very, very beautiful, and just a lovely human being. And it was great fun to watch her growing and learning, and I kind of think that I probably was a bit of a mum to her, too.”

Andrews made it clear that she and Hathaway are still close, even though it has been two decades since the release of The Princess Diaries. “We’re great friends,” Andrews revealed. The two went on to film a sequel titled The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which was released in 2004.

Anne Hathaway went on to become a major star

Andrews was, of course, right about Hathaway’s star power. Following the success of The Princess Diaries, Hathaway went on to land a string of roles in popular movies, including Havoc, Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Rachel Getting Married, and Get Smart.

Over the past decade, Hathaway has branched out, acting in various genres, from historical drama to comedies. The actor has scored numerous awards and accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Emmy Award.

Hathaway is a hardworking advocate on behalf of charitable causes, including organizations that speak out about women’s equality and children’s health. She’s also a mother to two young boys, whom she shares with her husband, Adam Shulman.

As one of the most valuable and brilliant actors in Hollywood, Hathaway is likely to continue her upwards trajectory in the next decade and beyond. As for Julie Andrews, she’s still working in the entertainment industry, primarily as a voice performer.

