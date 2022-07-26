Julie Andrews Felt ‘At Home’ With the Music in ‘Mary Poppins’

One of the most beloved actors in the world, Julie Andrews has appeared in some truly iconic films, including The Sound of Music and The Princess Diaries. A child performer who got her start in Broadway productions, Andrews has been a mainstay in the entertainment business for decades. These days, Andrews is still working on projects that interest her – and recently, she sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about her legendary career. During the course of the interview, Andrews opened up about her beloved film Mary Poppins, revealing why she felt “at home” when she was making the movie.

Julie Andrews first received renown as a singer

Legendary actor Julie Andrews reveals she and her Sound of Music co-stars had one huge reservation about making the film: they were worried it would be too saccharine.https://t.co/eu8fSY9xW7 pic.twitter.com/B1fMGuyCnX — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 7, 2022

Julie Andrews was born in England in 1935. Raised in a working-class area of England, Andrews evidenced an early talent for singing and performing, and eventually, she started performing on stage. Occasionally, Andrews would sing alongside her parents, and sometimes she took the stage alone. Regardless of the setting, Andrews’ incredible voice always managed to impress the crowd.

By 1948, Andrews had made her West End debut, according to IMDb. Just a few years later, Andrews took Broadway, appearing in the show The Boy Friend. Over the years that followed, Andrews became one of the brightest talents on Broadway, acting and singing in a variety of productions. Most notably, Andrews originated the role of Eliza Doolittle in the beloved stage show My Fair Lady. By the late 1950s, the film industry was knocking on Andrews’ door – and in 1964, the performer landed her first movie role in the Walt Disney film Mary Poppins.

What did Andrews say about feeling ‘at home’ working on ‘Mary Poppins’?

Julie Andrews at ‘Mary Poppins’ anniversary | SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images

The world of Hollywood might have been new to Julie Andrews, but one particular element kept the star from feeling overwhelmed. As Andrews revealed in a recent Vanity Fair interview on YouTube, “I felt a little bit more at home with the music, I always did, because basically all my life I’ve been a singer, really. And so with the kindness of the people like the Disney team, little by little by little, I learned the craft of making a film.”

Andrews explained what initially drew her to the film, noting, “The songs in Mary Poppins had a kind of Vaudeville quality to them. I think it’s what attracted me to the role, because all that kind of ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and ‘Jolly Holiday’ music was very much like the kind of things that you hear in English vaudeville.” Even though Andrews admitted that she was “brand new” to the world of movies, it wasn’t long before she was able to immerse herself fully into the role of Mary Poppins.

Julie Andrews is still a working actor today

Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way – but it wasn't her perfection that drew Julie Andrews to the role https://t.co/vdGGNjzoBy — TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 6, 2022

Julie Andrews became a huge star after Mary Poppins was released in 1964. She even won the Academy Award for Best Actress thanks to her work in the film, cementing the actor as a presence to watch. Andrews went on to appear in movies like The Sound of Music, The Americanization of Emily, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Tamarind Seed, and Duet for One.

In the 2000s, Andrews remained a cultural force, earning a new fan base after appearing in the cult-classic 2001 film The Princess Diaries. These days, Andrews is still hard at work, primarily lending her talents to animated films as a voice actor. Most recently, she voiced the character of Gru’s mother in the 2022 film Minions: The Rise of Gru. For fans, Andrews is the epitome of class, grace, and elegance.

