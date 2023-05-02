‘Jury Duty’ Season 2: What Executive Producers Have Said About the Series’ Return

Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty quickly became a must-watch. Ten days after it began streaming on April 7, it was named as the No. 1 streamed show, beating out Netflix’s Beef and The Diplomat. Normally, a show this well-received would be a slam dunk for a second season. But can a show like Jury Duty even have a second season? Here’s what some of the executive producers of the show have said.

Showrunner and executive producer Cody Heller says the ‘Jury Duty’ concept is possible in ‘a million different worlds’

“I do think a second season would be possible,” showrunner and executive producer Cody Heller told Variety.

Amazon Freevee hasn’t announced a second season for Jury Duty. But Heller is already thinking about the possibilities.

“Obviously, it would have to be a whole different universe,” she said.

“You couldn’t just do jury duty again, because then people would be like, ‘Wait a second.’ But I do think that it’s possible,” she continued. “I do think there’s a million different worlds that this kind of thing could exist in.”

Executive Producer Nicholas Hatton says a ‘Jury Duty’ Season 2 would be complicated but exciting

In a conversation with Deadline, executive producer Nicholas Hatton said continuing the series is totally possible, but they’d have to change some things up, particularly with the application process.

“We could do more, but it won’t be the exact same format,” said Hatton. “Tweaks will need to happen because the process of finding these wonderful real people involves a little bit of subterfuge and hyping up tracks and sort of pretending you’re something that you’re not. So you have to use a slightly different process every time, and we have to keep that very, very secret.”

Like Heller, Hatton believes the Jury Duty world can take place just about anywhere, not just in a courtroom.

“There are many more worlds of jury duty and many more iterations of it and I think it can go in any number of incredible directions,” he said. “We have some things we’re picking up right now which is really exciting. It’s a wonderful proof of concept, I’ll say. People told me often this isn’t going to work, so to come out on the other side of this thing that we’re really really proud of is immensely gratifying. It’s really exciting to think of where we can go with this in the future.”

Between what Heller and Hatton have to say about continuing the series, it seems as though all they need is a network green light to get to work. Clearly the ideas are already flowing.

What ‘Jury Duty’ star Ronald Gladden has been up to since the end of Season 1

In an exclusive conversation with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that took place on April 20, Jury Duty star Ronald Gladden said life hadn’t changed all that much since the series aired.

“I’m still a project manager [at Home Depot],” he said. “I’m still working 40 hours a week. I’m still coming home and taking care of my dog. I still have the same routine. So nothing drastic has changed for me except my online presence now. I’m obviously getting — you know, I can’t even keep up with the messages in my inbox.”

His life also has a few more press events sprinkled in these days. Plus, he has a handful of new friends who work in show business. He keeps in touch with the cast and crew of Jury Duty regularly.

“Everyone there was so kind-hearted,” he said. “They couldn’t have gotten a better group of people to do a feel-good comedy show. Everyone was just wonderful human beings. So I stay in contact with literally everyone.”

Jury Duty is currently available for streaming on Freevee.