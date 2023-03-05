Kaitlyn Bristowe Says ‘The Bachelor’ Producers ‘Brainwashed’ Her With How They ‘Sexualized’ Nick Viall

Kaitlyn Bristowe became a known figure when she landed a spot in The Bachelor. She then was the star of The Bachelorette for a season. One of the final two contestants was Nick Viall, but she dumped him for someone else.

Afterward, Bristowe made comments about Viall at his expense to the press. Years later, she opened up about the behind-the-scenes The Bachelorette. She said the producers “sexualized” Viall.

Kaitlyn Bristowe speaks out against the producers

Bristowe once starred in The Bachelor before competing in Season 11 of The Bachelorette. She captured the audience’s attention and made a memorable finale when choosing someone other than Viall. She continued to make headlines with allegations against the producers.

According to Newsweek, Bristowe claimed the producers were sexist toward her. She wanted to be on Dancing With the Stars, but The Bachelor creator denied her. The previous bachelor got to go on the show, and her season’s bachelor also did. She also has been outspoken about the pressure from the showrunners.

People reports that Bristowe felt pressure to maintain an ideal image for The Bachelor. Additionally, she had to post about her body a lot. She has not been the only contestant who had to watch her appearance while in the public eye.

Women in seasons after her likely faced the same expectation. Bristowe has continued to speak up about her time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. One of her recent stories has to do with how the crew talked about Viall to her.

Kaitlyn Bristowe alleged the producers ‘sexualized’ Nick Viall

Viall first appeared on Bachelor Nation as a contestant in The Bachelorette during Season 10. He returned the following season and competed for Bristowe’s affection. He was the only contestant who the producers allowed alone time with Bristowe before the fantasy suites. Therefore, it seemed like Viall would be the winner.

Instead, Bristowe chose Shawn Booth as the victor. The two are no longer together, and Bristowe recently opened up about her time on The Bachelorette. According to US Weekly, she claimed the producers tried to “manipulate” how she felt about Viall.

“They really sexualized Nick to me. … One producer actually said to me, after I would kiss him, she’d come in and, like, wipe my lips and, like, lick her lips and be like, ‘Oh, I just want to know what that tastes like — to, like, make out with Nick.'”

Bristowe explained. “They really, like, put him on a pedestal to me. … That was part of their tactic. … I was brainwashed.” Some fans may feel unsurprised producers allegedly tried to manipulate the situation. Regardless of the alleged attempts, Bristowe still went with Booth. Fans may wonder what Viall had to say about her recent comments.

Viall and Bristowe already knew each other a bit before The Bachelorette. They spoke to each other a lot over FaceTime for two weeks. They built a connection and did not meet in person until the show. He was about to propose during the finale, but she stopped him.

Even though Bristowe did not pick Viall, she tried to reach out to him after the finale. They were nice to each other but did not speak much for about four years. They reconnected and now appear to be friends again. He would comment on her allegations of sexualization.

“Was she suggesting because someone asked her, I guess, what my breath smells like or how I tasted, that from that moment forward, she was incapable of decision making?” Viall stated, according to Life and Style.

Nevertheless, Viall does believe there is some truth to Bristowe’s claim. Still, he would not go as far as saying it was “brainwashing.” Although, he could imagine one producer attempting it if true.