Kanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian’s Split From Pete Davidson With ‘Skete is Dead’ Post 

Kanye West has commented on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup. Here’s what the rapper said about the Saturday Night Live star and how fans are reacting.

(L-R) Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West | Gotham/Getty Images; Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly broke up after 9 months of dating

On Aug. 5, media outlets reported that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating. The couple got together in October 2021 after the reality star hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. The two stars shared an on-stage kiss during a skit in which Davidson played Disney’s Aladdin and Kardashian played Princess Jasmine. The reality star later said there were sparks during that first kiss, making her curious about the comedian.

The two have been spotted on romantic dates across the globe. Although Davidson is not on social media, Kardashian has shared several photos of the couple on her Instagram. The SNL star even got the SKIMS mogul’s name branded on his chest and a tattoo of her four children’s initials on his neck.

According to E! News, there is no drama between 41-year-old Kardashian and 28-year-old Davidson. A source told the publication that the former couple will remain friends.

The insider said that although Davidson and Kardashian have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” the long distance between them and their busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Another source told the publication that although Kardashian and Davidson split, the reality star has no plans to get back together with Kanye West, and the divorce is still in progress.

Kanye West has entered the chat. ? https://t.co/fjBHAe6wxB — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 8, 2022

Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup with a ‘Skete is Dead’ Instagram post

Rapper Kanye West has commented publicly about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.

On Aug. 8, the Yeezy founder shared an Instagram post – notably the only post on his page – showing a fake New York Times headline reading, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

In tiny letters beneath the headline, the post read, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

The rapper has shared threatening messages about Davidson before, such as when he released the music video for his song ‘Eazy.’ In the video, West buried a claymation version of the comedian alive and cradled his decapitated head.

Fans are reacting to the rapper’s post about the comedian

Fans are reacting to Kanye West’s Instagram post about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup.

Many are quoting West’s 2008 song “Heartless,” in which he raps, “You wait a couple months then you gon’ see/You’ll never find nobody better than me.”

While some fans are showing support for West’s post, others are seemingly unimpressed by the rapper’s message.

“Love, take a lil nap, we love you, but take a moment,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Toxic Champ.”

And many fans are saying that West’s joke isn’t humorous, leaving comments like, “This is not even funny ….” and, “Too far.”

