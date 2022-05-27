Kanye West Net Worth: Hip-Hop Mogul

Kanye West is one of the most well-known names in the world of hip-hop. Thanks to his sharp entrepreneurial instinct and artistic genius, he’s made millions, but his reputation took a hit in 2022 between creating drama with ex Kim Kardashian, going on anti-semitic rants, and being dropped my most–if not all–of his brand partners. At one point, West was of the richest rappers in the industry; here’s the rise and fall of Kanye West’s net worth, explained.

What was Kanye West’s net worth in early 2022?

Kanye West’s net worth at the start of 2022, according to Forbes, stood at $2 billion. He earned additional income since 2021 thanks to his deal with Adidas sneakers, his partnership with Gap, and his stake in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims, in addition to his music ventures.

However, West recently came under fire for anti-semitic comments, which resulted in a number of brands dropping him — including his lucrative partnership with Adidas, per CNBC. With so many lost revenue streams, West’s net worth took a nose dive later in the year, and Fortune reports that he’s now worth $400 million.

Earlier in the year, West had billions at his disposal. If the average salary in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $53,490, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics from Russian Vagabond, this means the average worker brings in about $150 per day. How does this compare to Kanye West’s cash? Here’s a breakdown with estimated averages based on our extensive research and West’s 2019 income.

How much did Kanye make in a year?

According to Parade, Kanye West’s yearly income in 2019 was $150 million.

How much did Kanye make in a day?

Breaking down his income per day from $150 million, West brings in $410,958.90 That’s almost half-a-million dollars in one day!

How much did Kanye make every minute?

Every minute, West makes about $289.35.

How much did Kanye make every second?

Every second, West makes about $4.82.

Clearly, Kanye was making money, even while asleep. But, how does he stack up against his peers? Prior to brands dropping him, most rappers didn’t come close. Now, though, it looks like he’s not longer in first for highest-paid hip hop star. Let’s see how his contemporaries measure up.

Who makes more: Kanye West net worth vs. Jay-Z?

Who’s richer, Jay-Z or Kanye? Jay-Z’s net worth stands at $1.4 billion; prior to October 2022, West was richer by $700 million. However, after Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga dropped West over his anti-semitic comments, his net worth plummeted. Today, Jay-Z is $1 billion richer.

According to BET, West and Jay-Z were the highest-paid hip-hop artists in 2021. Jay-Z reportedly earned $470 million that year, and West earned $250 million. Additional income for Jay-Z came about when he sold portions of his streaming service, Tidal, and Armand de Brignac champagne. The rapper reportedly sold 80% of Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s Square for a $350 million profit.

However, when it comes to Grammy Award wins, Jay-Z knocks West down. Jay-Z made history in 2021 as the person with the most Grammy nominations at 83. West earned 75 Grammy nods for his music.

Shrewd moves that shot Jay-Z into the upper ranks in the highly-anticipated hip hop artists list by Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenberg also include investments in Uber and SpaceX.

What rappers are in the hip-hop billionaire club?

While Kanye West’s net worth means he’s no longer in the hip-hop billionaire club, other artists, such as Rihanna, are still going strong as members.

According to Billboard, Rihanna is known as Barbados’ first billionaire, and a lot of her earnings come from Fenty Beauty Cosmetics and her Savage x Fenty clothing line. Additionally, her music and acting catapulted her career, especially early on. Rihanna’s net worth stands around $1.7 billion.

At the time of this writing, Jay-Z rounds off this ultra-exclusive trine. Jay-Z’s net worth, which we know stands at $1.4 billion, is largely thanks to his work on the global music streaming service Tidal, his fashion line Rocawear, his prestige champagne brand Armand de Brignac, and his cognac D’Usse. He also founded the sports management division of Roc Nation, titled Roc Nation Sports.

At one point, West came out on top with his $2 billion net worth. His work with Yeezy, Yeezy Adidas, Yeezy x Gap, Yeezy/Gap by Balenciaga, and G.O.O.D. Music brought his wealth to where it was in 2022, before he lost the deals that made him so rich.

Kim vs. Kanye net worth

Both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian found incredible success in making money. In early 2022, West’s net worth was more than Kim Kardashian’s net worth. Kardashian’s net worth reportedly now stands at $1.8 billion in 2022 — much higher than West’s by late 2022.

Kardashian amassed her fortune thanks to her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as her beauty line, KKW Beauty, which she later sold to Coty. In 2019, she started Skims, which is now valued at $3.2 billion. Kardashian’s Instagram and social media presence also brings in the big bucks.

Kim and Kanye both had their hands in multiple projects that will likely generate obscene amounts of money. On June 24, 2022, Kim launched her new skincare line, SKKN by Kim, and she’s giving credit to her former husband, Insider recently reported. She credits Kanye with part of the design and branding of SKKN by Kim, going so far as saying the “creative process wouldn’t have been complete” without West.

Clearly then, the case could be made that the two may have a profit split agreement of some type in the works. This wouldn’t be the first financial partnership they have on record. It’s going to take a lot to untangle Kardashian and West, but we aren’t complaining! It sure makes for interesting reading. You never know what can come next, so be sure to check back for regular updates on the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West net worth story. It’s far from over.

Many want to know: What was Kanye West’s net worth before Kim Kardashian? The two married on May 24, 2014. If you want more on this topic, continue reading and a little lower on the page you’ll find our Kanye West Net Worth graph which shows how much Kanye earned each year, going back to 2007, so you can get a better idea of how this self-made man did pre-and-post-Kim Kardashian.

The richest rappers in 2022

Thanks to huge earnings through music, royalties, real estate, and investments, the top five richest hip hop artists are Jay-Z, Diddy, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, and Eminem.

When West’s net worth was $2 billion, he earned his money through Yeezy, Yeezy Adidas, Yeezy x Gap, Yeezy/Gap by Balenciaga, and his G.O.O.D. Music record label.

As stated before, Jay-Z’s $1.4 billion net worth is largely earned through Tidal, Rocawear, his liquor and champagne brands, and Roc Nation Sports.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ net worth stands at $900 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His brands, which include the alkaline water company AquaHYDRATE, Blue Flame Agency, and the music television network REVOLT, helped bring him to continued success.

Dr. Dre’s net worth is reportedly $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The rapper, entrepreneur, and producer makes the bulk of his income through Beats by Dre, Beats Music, and his record label Aftermath Entertainment.

Finally, Eminem’s net worth is $230 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. The multi-platinum selling artist is known for pushing the envelope, and he amassed his wealth largely through his label Shady Records, acting in films, and touring his music.

Sneaker kings

Kanye West is far from the first icon to create a sneaker collection. How did he match up with basketball legend Michael Jordan?

Kanye West vs. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s sneakers have been around a lot longer than Kanye West’s. L’Officiel reports Air Jordans debuted in 1985, and the company’s launched a new sneaker every year ever since. Initially, Nike offered Jordan $2.5 million over a five-year contract. Jordan was resistant because he wanted to work with Adidas, but thanks to his father’s push, he accepted. While Nike originally collaborated with Air Jordan, the business later became its own multi-billion dollar corporation.

According to Newsweek, Jordan Brand brought in $3.6 billion in 2020 in merchandise alone. That’s a 15% increase over the previous year. The Netflix documentary, The Last Dance, which featured Michael Jordan and his final days with the Chicago Bulls, likely helped boost Jordan Brand sales at the time. Today, Michael Jordan’s net worth is $1.6 billion, according to Insider.

As stated previously, Yeezy earned $1.7 billion in annual revenue in 2020. It looks like Jordan’s sneakers edge out West’s shoe line, but both companies continue to thrive.

The superpower that made him rich

Kanye West’s net worth and assets were seriously impressive. So, how did he attain his wealth? His record-breaking music career is greatly responsible for his cash flow, and he earns an impressive amount of money from royalties alone. Additionally, his brands and partnerships previously pulled in the big bucks. And his real estate and car collections are massive, too. Here’s everything to know about how West became rich.

Ye’s Record sales: $140 million

The Things reported in 2021 that Kanye West’s albums (10 in total at the time, now 11 in 2022) generated $140 million in sales. His first album, The College Dropout, sold 441,000 album units in its first week of dropping. Graduation, his best-selling album, sold 957,000 units in its first week.

West started his G.O.O.D. Music record label in 2004. In 2011, the company signed an agreement with the Island Def Jam Music Group, according to Pitchfork. Prior to having his own label, Roc-A-Fella Records signed West. Capital Xtra reports West worked as an in-house producer for the company first, greatly assisting in the success of Jay Z’s 2001 album The Blueprint. Damon Dash signed West to Roc-A-Fella so as to not lose him as a producer.

Kanye’s Music Catalog: At least $110.5 million

West’s G.O.O.D. Music label pulls in a ton of income for him. Bloomberg notes West’s entire music catalog had an estimated worth of around $110.5 million in 2020.

Yeezy Royalties: $150-200 million every year

West had maintained a public partnership with Adidas since 2015 before the brand cut ties with him in October 2022, though his Yeezy line of footwear made an appearance with Nike back in 2009, The Fashion Law reports. Thanks to his deal with Adidas, West brought in “a 15% royalty on wholesale, according to sources familiar with the deal, plus a marketing fee,” Forbes notes. Additionally, Adidas gave West “creative control” over his designs, and Adidas handled production, prior to the split.

According to documents obtained from Bloomberg, Yeezy netted about $191 million in royalties in 2020.

Kanye West’s partnerships were valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion

Kanye West’s partnerships with Gap and Adidas paid off for several years. While many companies faltered through the pandemic, Bloomberg reports Yeezy grew 31% and earned nearly $1.7 billion in annual revenue in 2020. And the superstar’s partnership with Gap was estimated to be worth around $970 million that year. In total, West’s sneaker and apparel partnerships with Adidas AG and Gap Inc. were valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion in 2021.

Bloomberg notes an unaudited balance sheet shows West had over $1.7 billion in additional assets, which included a large stake in Kim Kardashian’s underwear label, Skims.

Yeezy

Kanye West’s net worth wouldn’t be nearly as huge without his fashion collaborations. Fashbox reports West collaborated with Nike to create the first Nike Air Yeezy in 2009. He then left Nike to collaborate with Adidas in 2013 to bring in more royalties and have better control over the creative process.

Before committing fully to Adidas, West also worked with brands like Reebok, BAPE, Louis Vuitton, Pastelle, Guiseppe Zanotti, and APC.

Yeezy and Adidas were supposed to have an ongoing shoe partnership until 2026, until Adidas cut the contract. Fortune reports that the move cost Adidas $246 million.

Yeezy x Gap

Bloomberg reports Yeezy signed on with Gap for a 10-year agreement in 2020 to sell clothing for women, men, and children. The Yeezy Gap label excluded shoes due to Yeezy’s prior agreement with Adidas.

The Gap brand includes labels like Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, and Bloomberg notes they hoped the Yeezy brand would make them more attractive to younger buyers. Documents noted the Yeezy and Gap collaboration hoped to break $150 million in sales in 2022.

According to Business Insider, the Yeezy Gap hoodie retailed at $90 and broke records when it was released in 2021. The hoodie sold out within hours of its release and delivered the most sales in a single day in Gap.com history.

Gap originally anticipated more than $1 billion in sales in 2023, though just like Adidas, Gap ended the partnership over West’s hateful comments.

Yeezy – Gap – Balenciaga

In its first year, the Yeezy and Gap collaboration hit $1 billion in sales. The success brought Kanye West to work with Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia to create the higher-end brand, “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.” The partnership was created in February 2022.

According to WWD, West dropped a music video for his song “Life of the Party” from his album “Donda” that advertises the next Yeezy – Gap – Balenciaga drop in May 2022. But like the other brands, Balenciaga also dropped West in late 2022.

Yeezy ditched Nike for Adidas

It was ultimately Kanye West’s decision to switch his partnership from Nike to Adidas — but he described dropping Nike as “heartbreaking.” According to Sneaker Freaker, West said Nike had an unwillingness to change, and he switched brands because Nike allegedly didn’t want to pay him royalties for his shoes. With that said, West said he still has great respect for Nike, though Adidas allowed him to “build something” better.

In 2019, Yeezy’s Adidas collection brought in $1.3 billion in revenue, and in 2020, that number jumped up to $1.7 billion in revenue.

Kanye West’s assets: A car collection, real estate, and tank ownership

You have to spend money to make money, and it seems Kanye West knows how to spend his fortune. In addition to cars and real estate, Forbes notes he bought a tank for $500,000, and The Richest notes West has gold-plated toilets, a private island in the Caribbean, and a private Boeing 747 Jet. Not too shabby.

How much is Kanye West’s car collection worth?

Kanye West’s car collection has an estimated worth of $3.8 million, according to Forbes, which certainly factors into his total net worth.

His collection reportedly includes a Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR, Aston Martin DB12, Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss, Dartz Prombron Red Diamond Edition, Porsche 911 (991) Carrera 4S, Lamborghini Urus, and a Sherp.

Additionally, Kim Kardashian gifted him a Lamborghini Aventador. Motorious notes West also had a Lamborghini Gallardo and a Lamborghini Urus.

West reportedly also owned a 2002 Lexus ES300, but he crashed the vehicle. Thankfully, due to the car’s high safety ratings, he walked away with no serious injuries.

Kanye West’s real estate is currently valued at over $21 million

According to Insider, West’s real estate is valued at over $21 million. Back in 2018, he said he wanted to be “one of the biggest real estate developers of all time ….” While a few of his structures have been demolished, he still owns plenty of land and homes.

According to The Richest, West has his Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming, which he listed on the market for $11 million. The ranch sits on 4,000 acres of land and includes a full-sized go-kart track. In 2019, he bought an additional ranch in Wyoming called the Bighorn Mountain Ranch. He spent a lot of time here during his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

In 2021, the media caught wind that West bought private real estate, which included a Malibu bunker, for $57.3 million. He also owns a small ranch in Calabasas, a bachelor pad in Antwerp, Belgium, and a mansion across from Kardashian in Hidden Hills, California.

Fox News reports Kardashian and West rebuilt a home together in Hidden Hills during their marriage, and Kardashian was awarded the $60 million estate. West designed much of the home for several years with the help of architects.

Submarines, planes, and … tanks?

It’s not just cars and real estate that West owns. According to The Watch Lounge, he bought the Super Yacht Sub 3 private submarine for $1.5 million. Refinery29 reports West also owns a double-decker Boeing 747 that reportedly costs about $200,000 per hour to operate. Finally, West also bought a Ripsaw EV2 Tank for $500,000, which he then reportedly sold to the Diesel brothers, TMZ reports.

What has Kanye West earned each year?

Kanye West’s annual earnings continued to climb before his clothing and sneaker deals were slashed. While he earned just $17 million in 2007, he was able to make 11 times as much per year by 2020. According to Rolling Stone, he brought home $250 million in 2021. Here is a look back at the last ten years of Kanye’s recorded annual earnings.

Most frequently asked questions about Kanye West

Q. Did Kanye grow up rich?

A. No. West was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and raised in Chicago by a middle-class family. He then attended Polaris School for Individual Education in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois. According to Richest Musician, he moved to Nanjing, China, with his mother when he was just 10 years old. She taught at Nanjing University.

Q. How did Kanye amass his fortune?

A. There was no trust fund or silver spoon feeding West. The hip-hop producer and recording artist-turned fashion designer and hybrid brand innovator is entirely self-made.

Q. What awards has Kanye won?

A. West’s list of awards and nominations speaks volumes. He’s even broken world records. In 2020, Ye broke the Guinness world record for highest annual earnings for a (male) celebrity, highest annual earnings for a rap artist, and highest-earning living (male) celebrity.



Think that’s no easy feat? In 2021 he did it again, breaking the Guinness world record for richest male musician. He has won a total of 21 Grammy awards and is one of the most awarded artists of all time (and of his generation). He’s sold over 135 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Wikipedia has a full list of awards and nominations received by Kanye West. Spoiler alert: the list is a very long read!

Q. What is Kanye most famous for?

A. Most fans know Kanye West well for his studio album, The College Dropout, which he released in 2004. “All that’s saying is make your own decisions,” West said of the album at the time, according to Mic. “Don’t let society tell you, ‘This is what you have to do.’ Society told me, ‘Man, don’t move from Chicago.’ People told me to stay in school, this music is this, this music is that.” The album sold 3.4 million copies by 2014 and was certified four-times platinum in 2020.

Music and business ventures aside, West might be best known for his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Us Weekly reports the two met back in the early 2000s, and they started dating in 2012. They married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. Their high-profile divorce still lingers in the media in 2022.

Q. How did Kanye initially become a billionaire?

A. It started early. He wrote poetry at age 5. By the third grade, he was rapping. He composed musicals in the seventh grade and started selling them. At 13, he logged time in the recording studio after convincing his mother to pay for the time. Shortly after, he fell into DJ and producer No ID’s orbit, and they became friends. Under No IDs mentorship, West’s first sampling resulted.

After university didn’t work out for West, he “really started grinding.” Mic reports his first major break came when he sold a beat to Gravity, a rapper based in Chicago, for $8,000. As he fell into the production side of music, he still aspired to find success in his own work. He nagged Jay-Z to help him out, and Jay-Z signed West on. Later, West got into a near-deadly car accident in October 2003, and that’s when he had a vision for his hit album, The College Dropout.

“I remember when I first talked to him after the accident, and his mouth was all messed up,” No I.D. explained to Billboard. “He was like, ‘I figured it out.’ I was like, ‘What did you figure out?’ He said, ‘I’m going to rap about this accident. I’m going to use a song and change the direction. I’m going conscious with my music.'”

Q. How did Kanye get involved in fashion?

A. Kanye West’s interest in fashion started almost as early as his interest in music. WWD reports his intrigue for fashion started as early as 2004, but it was his Yeezy Season 1 with Adidas that got him majorly noticed in 2015.

Prior to this, West worked with designer Christopher Bevans on merch for The College Dropout and then later for Nike. West also made early plans to launch a line titled “Mascotte by Kanye West” under Rocawear. He later had a streetwear line called Pastelle, and he developed shoes for Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton. In October 2011, West also debuted a collection in Paris.

Donda

Kanye founded creative content company Donda, named after his late mother, Dr. Donda C. West, a university professor of English, who later became his manager.

The album

West released the album Donda in August of 2021 via Apple Music. Within 24 hours, it had climbed to the number one spot in 152 countries. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards. In February 2022, West released Donda 2, his 11th studio album, exclusively on the Stem Player.

The promotion of Donda was pure Kanye ingenuity. News18 notes Kim Kardashian arrived at a listening party at Soldier Field in a wedding dress, sparking speculation that the two planned to reconcile their marriage. Additionally, they appeared to renew their wedding vows. But a source verified to E! News that it was all for album promotion.

“The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song,” the source said. “It was not a vow renewal. There is still so much love between the two, but they aren’t reconciling.”

Block Club Chicago noted West also built a replica of his childhood home on the Soldier Field’s 50-yard line. He bought the original South Shore home for $225,000 and planned to renovate it.

Kanye West: The next Steve Jobs?

While Kanye West’s net worth (prior to brands dropping him) was amassed largely thanks to his ventures in music and fashion, he’s willing to branch out. He told The New York Times he wants to be considered the next Steve Jobs.

“I think what Kanye West is going to mean is something similar to what Steve Jobs means,” West said. “I am undoubtedly, you know, Steve of Internet, downtown, fashion, culture. Period. By a long jump. I honestly feel that because Steve has passed, you know, it’s like when Biggie passed and Jay-Z was allowed to become Jay-Z.”

West is entering the tech world, too. Legal documents obtained by TMZ, West is creating his own line of “Donda” electronics. Possible products include tablet computers, audio speakers, surround sound systems, smartwatches, smart glasses, and wearable activity trackers. He also has the “Donda” stem player, which plays songs from his album.

“So, when you get something that has the name Kanye West on it, it’s supposed to be pushing the furthest possibilities,” he told The New York Times. “I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture.”

Kanye for … president?

Kanye West told the world he planned to make a run for presidency back in 2015 during the MTV Video Music Awards, Rolling Stone notes. Over the next five years, he got to work. He showed public support for Donald Trump in the 2016 election and finally created a self-funded campaign for 2020. West’s website included a 10-point plan for presidency and merch, of course.

On July 19, 2020, he held his first campaign for president and dropped his candidacy on Oct. 12. We know West didn’t become president, but he did achieve 60,000 votes across 12 states. And the fight for the presidency might not be over. “Kanye 2024,” he tweeted on Nov. 4, 2020. We’ll have to wait and see if he runs again with a stronger, more widespread campaign.

*Editorial note: The net worth listed in this piece is a speculative estimate drawn from a variety of online sources.

