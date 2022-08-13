Kardashian Fans Think Kris Jenner Started the ‘Kardashian Curse’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been in the headlines for more than a decade, with many fans following the family’s exploits on a daily basis. The Kardashians first became famous thanks to the wild success of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a show that introduced the group to fans of pop culture.

These days, the Kardashians are as popular as ever, although many critics of the family have emerged – and many rumors have made the rounds. One of the most pervasive narratives related to the Kardashians has to do with the so-called “Kardashian Curse.”

In a recent Reddit thread, fans broke down the origins of the supposed curse, with many pointing the finger at Kris Jenner as the cause of it all.

What is the Kardashian Curse?

The Kardashian Curse is part urban myth, part outlandish theory that started to emerge in 2016. According to Elle, the Curse references the idea that every man who becomes romantically involved with one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters ends up going through some sort of traumatic life event or downturn in misfortune.

Notably, Scott Disick, who had three children with Kourtney Kardashian before the two broke up, lost both of his parents tragically and struggled with substance abuse. Lamar Odom, the NBA pro who was married to Khloé Kardashian, suffered a cocaine-induced stroke after his split from Kardashian, as reported by Elle.

In recent years, Kanye West’s life has only gotten more chaotic after his split from Kim Kardashian – going on several social media rants and causing many fans to question his mental state. The Kardashians themselves have denounced the idea of a curse, but some fans believe that there could be an explanation for why the men attached to the family seem to get the short end of the stick.

What did fans on Reddit say about the Kardashian Curse?

In a recent Reddit thread, fans pointed to Kris Jenner as possibly being the originator of the Kardashian Curse. While some fans noted that the Kardashian-Jenners seem to get involved with men who are “trash,” one fan said that Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner’s first husband, seemed to be the exception to this. “And Kris cheated – perhaps starting the Kardashian’s Kurse lol,” one Reddit user said.

“Hopefully, one of them manages to break the cycle, but for now, all they’re doing is setting a poor example for their own daughters,” another fan said, referencing the concept that the Kardashian-Jenner family chooses problematic partners – and that’s why they’ve had such poor luck forming lasting romantic relationships.

The Kardashians have been in the spotlight since 2007

When Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007, fans primarily knew the Kardashian-Jenners due to the legal contributions of Robert Kardashian, a prestigious attorney. Additionally, Kim Kardashian was a pop culture hot topic because of her high-profile friendship with Paris Hilton.

Still, most of the family was introduced to the spotlight for the first time when the show hit the airwaves – and over the years that followed, the show launched several popular spinoffs and a lucrative business empire.

In 2021, the Kardashians left behind their show on E! for a new reality series on Hulu. Through it all, fans have been keeping up with the famous family through their social media accounts, their newsletters, and the headlines that outline their scandals and storylines on a daily basis.

While there have been a lot of rumors and gossip about the family over the years, the “Kardashian Curse” is one of the most enduring.

