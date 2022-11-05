Did Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack Ever Date in Real Life?

Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack played love interests in the 2001 romantic comedy Serendipity. The movie was a hit thanks to its captivating plot and the stars’ chemistry. But did Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack date in real life?

The Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack movie ‘Serendipity’ remains an iconic rom-com

Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack | Vera Anderson/WireImage; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Serendipity follows Sara Thomas (Beckinsale) and Jonathan Trager (Cusack), who first meet at a Bloomingdale’s store in New York City. After parting ways, the two don’t see each other again for years, but their lives become intermingled in various ways. Through a series of fateful events, they eventually find each other again.

According to The Numbers, Serendipity was a hit when it premiered in October 2001. It ranked second during its opening weekend. The movie went on to gross over $77.5 million worldwide. It remains one of the most iconic romantic comedies from the early 2000s.

Did Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack date in real life?

Some fans have wondered whether Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack ever dated. According to The Things, they were “linked,” though it has never been confirmed they dated.

In a 2020 interview with Vulture, Beckinsale revealed she and Cusack have not kept in touch.

“It’s been about a thousand years since we did that movie, but I haven’t run into him because I think he sort of hides in Malibu,” she said. “He’s a bit mysterious.”

Additionally, the Underworld actor still has nice things to say about her former co-star. “When you’re making … a whimsical rom-com, you think it’ll skew more toward female audiences. And it absolutely doesn’t,” she said. “And I think that’s partly because John is such a great romantic lead — he’s not cheesy, he’s a real dude, he’s interesting and cool.”

Beckinsale calls another ‘Serendipity’ actor one of her ‘favorite people ever’

While filming Serendipity, Beckinsale also developed a bond with actor John Corbett, who played Sara’s fiancé, Lars. Beckinsale told Vulture that Corbett is one of her “favorite people ever.”

“I literally couldn’t look at him without laughing, ever. I just worshiped him,” she shared. “Even though his character was quite extreme, it was specific — he played this insane instrument and had a full character who was very weird.”

However, as with Cusack, there’s no evidence Beckinsale and Corbett dated in real life. The Things also notes the two were “linked.”

In any case, Beckinsale has been in other celebrity relationships. She and Tron: Legacy actor Michael Sheen were partners from 1995 to 2003 and have a daughter.

In 2004, Beckinsale married Hollywood director Len Wiseman. They divorced in 2019 after a four-year separation.

Since then, Beckinsale has dated comedian Pete Davidson, comedian Matt Rife, comedian-actor Jack Whitehall, and musician Goody Grace.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Doesn’t Get Plastic Surgery or Botox, but She Likes Blood Facials and Scorpion-Venom Skincare