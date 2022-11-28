Kate Hudson Rolled Kathryn Hahn Around on a Dessert Tray at Drunken ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ COVID-19 Bonding Party

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows up the original with another killer cast, including Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn. Writer/director Rian Johnson concocted a way to transform the whodunnit detective flick into a trilogy that moved over to Netflix. Similar to many other movie sets, this sequel was filmed during a coronavirus (COVID-19) spike that put them into lockdown. However, that didn’t stop them from letting off some steam in hilarious ways.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ takes place on a remote island

L-R: Kate Hudson as Birdie, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel and Kathryn Hahn as Claire | Netflix

Daniel Craig returns to the silver screen as Benoit Blanc to solve another mystery. The film itself takes place during the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Benoit and the rest of the world to stay inside. As a result, he’s unable to get out there to solve more crimes. However, he’s about to get the mystery of a lifetime with plenty of twists and turns.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows Hudson’s Birdie Jay and Hahn’s Claire Debella as they go to a remote Greek island along with other friends they call the “disruptors.” Billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invited them all to spend the weekend playing a murder mystery, also inviting Benoit to help out. However, a fictional murder quickly turns into a real crime scene and a lot of conflicting egos.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ COVID-19 party found Kate Hudson rolling Kathryn Hahn around on a dessert tray

ReelBlend Podcast introduced Johnson as their guest to talk about all things Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, including a wild party with Hudson and Hahn. They filmed the first half of the movie in Greece and the second half in Belgrade, Serbia. However, the production was shooting right in the middle of a Delta spike and the number of infections was “terrible.” Therefore, they had to go into lockdown in a hotel.

Johnson said that the cast got together to “blow off steam” on the weekends by renting out the hotel bar on the roof. They got “really drunk” and played Mafia games, had dance parties, and got “very, very silly.” Their antics only became increasingly hilarious over the course of these parties, but the situation also gave them the opportunity to bond through a difficult situation.

“At some point in the evening, Kate Hudson was rolling Katherine Hahn around on the dessert tray,” Johnson said. “We had an absolute blast. We were really doing it just to blow off steam and not lose our minds, but it had the additional effect of just kind of bonding everyone and forming this friendship, this ensemble of this movie. I think that also really helps the working process.”

The ‘Knives Out’ sequel hits Netflix in Dec. 2022

RELATED: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Movie Review: Daniel Craig Gives the People What They Want

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery went into select theaters on Nov. 23, but it’s only for an awards qualifying run over the course of Thanksgiving week. Unless Netflix decides to extend the release, the movie will go away after the week is over.

The Knives Out sequel will then start streaming on Netflix starting on Dec. 23 at 12 p.m. PST.