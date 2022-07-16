Kate Mara Went Vegan After Sister Rooney Mara, but For a Different Reason

There are a lot of famous siblings in Hollywood. However, Kate and Rooney Mara are possibly the most critically acclaimed of all the sibling duos in the entertainment industry. Both women have blazed their own trails in Hollywood, appearing in various well-received films. Kate and Rooney Mara don’t just share a profession, however. Both women are well-known vegans and have opened up several times over the years about what motivated them to make the lifestyle change.

What has Rooney Mara said about being vegan?

Vegan campaigning couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are calling on people to adopt a turkey this Thanksgiving. “Leave them off your plates,” they said in a release to @FarmSanctuary an organization that rehomes animals after suffering at the hands of the food system. pic.twitter.com/Di6lz1sBBE — Plant Based News (@PlantBasedNews) November 23, 2021

Rooney Mara had her big breakthrough in 2011 with a leading role in the critically-acclaimed film The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The actor received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her work in the film. She has appeared in movies like Carol, Lion, and Nightmare Alley, proving her versatility and talent.

In addition to her work as an actor, Rooney Mara is an advocate for several charitable organizations and is outspoken about her love for her vegan lifestyle. She decided to go vegan in 2011 after she saw a disturbing video. In a 2018 interview with Coveteur, according to Vegan Food and Living, the star described the video that changed her life. “About seven years ago, someone sent me this horrible undercover video of a pig, which led me to another horrible video and another horrible video,” she explained. “I went down the YouTube rabbit hole.” Rooney Mara even co-founded her own vegan clothing line, Hiraeth, and married (and had a child with) another famous vegan: Joaquin Phoenix

Why did Kate Mara decide to become vegan?

Rooney Mara’s older sister, Kate Mara, also follows a vegan lifestyle. But she made the switch for a different reason than her sister. In a 2018 interview with Shape, the actor revealed she “decided to go vegan after reading a book called The Beauty Detox Solution by Kimberly Snyder.” The A Teacher star went on to note that she’s seen a lot of positive changes in her health as well as her skin after becoming vegan. “I’ve always had a pretty sensitive stomach, but when I cut animal products out of my diet, I felt so much better,” she said.

Since becoming vegan, Kate Mara has also become very conscientious about how animals are treated. She started working with animal rights organizations during her off-time from acting. “Working for animals is very fulfilling,” she explained. “I get much more out of it than anything else. Actors are given a platform. I feel like we don’t deserve to have it if we’re not going to use it to do good.”

What are Kate and Rooney Mara’s favorite vegan meals?

Actresses Kate Mara (L) and Rooney Mara attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Rooney Mara lives a very private life and doesn’t often grant interviews. But Kate Mara has opened up a few times about her favorite vegan meals and snacks. “If I could only eat three things forever, they’d probably be Brussels sprouts, truffle fries, and pizza,” she told Bon Appetit (via One Green Planet). The actor also said she loves the Beyond Meat Burger and is a huge fan of anything involving vegan cheese. “I thought I’d never taste cheese again, but there are so many amazing vegan options out there now that it’s close,” she explained.

For the Mara sisters, going vegan wasn’t necessarily the easiest choice. But it has positively impacted their lives in various ways.

