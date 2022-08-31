Kate Middleton Creates ‘Echoes’ of Princess Diana Through ‘Respectful Nods’

According to one royal expert, Kate Middleton creates “echoes” of Princess Diana without outright emulating her. Kate’s got a unique and beloved personality she shares with the world. But she honors her late mother-in-law through “respectful nods” in her fashion and parenting choices.

Read on to learn more about what Kate and Diana have in common. Plus, how Kate seems to echo some of the choices of “the people’s princess.”

(L) Princess Diana | Tim Graham/Getty Images (R) Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is the future Princess of Wales

After Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, is next in line to the throne. And Prince William and Kate will be recognized as the Prince and Princess of Wales when Charles becomes the king. Diana was once the Princess of Wales, and she earned the nickname “the people’s princess.”

Kate met and began dating William when they were in college, and she’s drawn comparisons to Diana pretty much ever since. Despite some apparent similarities, Katie Nicholl, the royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, told 9Honey (per Express) that she doesn’t think that Kate “seeks to emulate Diana.”

Nicholl said Kate “is actually a very different woman” than Diana. “Her success has been in carving her own identity in the royal family as the Duchess of Cambridge and making that role herself,” she explained.

Kate Middleton ‘echoes’ Princess Diana in her style

Though Nicholl doesn’t think that Kate is taking every cue from Diana’s playbook, she’s noticed “echoes of Diana in Kate.” For example, the Duchess of Cambridge has made some “very deliberate nods” to Diana in her fashion choices. As just a couple of examples out of many, Kate wore similar dresses to Diana after the births of Prince George and Prince Louis.

“After the birth of George when she wore that blue and white dress, after Louis’s birth she was in the red,” Nicoll said, “that was very Diana, Diana had worn the same sort of red dress.”

She added, “I think a respectful nod, a respectful tribute.”

Kate Middleton ‘echoes’ Princess Diana in her parenting

Furthermore, Kate has a similar parenting style as Diana, Nicholl said. She explained, “We see it in how [Kate’s] sort of trying to raise the children in an ordinary way, which is what Diana very much wanted for Harry and William.”

Diana was a hands-on mother and strived to provide some semblance of normalcy in her children’s lives, as Kate does. And while some royals prefer to leave childcare to their nannies, Kate is more like Diana in that she “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules,” a source told PEOPLE.

They added, “She is hugely involved in every single part of their day.”

Another source said, “Kate likes to keep an ordinary life,” and that includes dinners as a family and chores for the children. A different insider said the couple “know what’s coming [as they near the throne] and want to give their kids as normal a start as possible.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Recent Mishap with Prince George and Princess Charlotte Proves She’s Just a Regular Mom