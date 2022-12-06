Kate Middleton Joked About Having a ‘Mother’ Moment During Harvard Visit

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton made a Dec. 2 visit to Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child during a trip to Boston, Mass., with Prince William.

She reportedly joked about having to “work out the date” while signing a guest book.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly returned home soon after the Earthshot Prize awards to attend a school fundraiser fair with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage

Parent problems. Kate Middleton joked about having a “mother” moment when she stopped by Harvard University. Ahead, learn what the Princess of Wales said that had people smiling. Plus, how Kate reacted to following in King Charles III’s footsteps.

Kate Middleton visited a childhood development center at Harvard during her and Prince William’s Boston trip

The 2022 Earthshot Prize awards may have been the main reason for Kate and Prince William’s Boston trip but it wasn’t the only event on their agenda. Between meeting the city’s mayor, going to a Boston Celtics game, and greeting President Joe Biden, the couple had plenty to do. Not to mention, Netflix unveiled the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries during the visit.

One outing included a stop by Harvard for Kate. On Dec. 2, the day of the Earthshot Prize awards, she went to the school’s Center on the Developing Child.

There she spoke with researchers about scientific advancements to better every child’s future. Kate, who launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, also took a few moments to greet well-wishers.

Kate Middleton joked about having ‘to work out’ the date ‘as a mother’ while signing a Harvard guest book

Kate Middleton | Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images

Almost six months exactly after a viral parenting moment with Prince Louis, 4, at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, Kate had yet another relatable parenting moment. Just as she was about to sign the guest book at Harvard, she joked about having to remember the date.

“As a mother, you sort of have to work out which month or year you are in,” Kate said (via Express), which prompted smiles.

On this particular overseas trip, William and Kate weren’t joined by their children. Instead, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Louis stayed home with their longtime nanny (via Hello!).

That wasn’t the only memorable moment from Kate’s Harvard visit. She also learned King Charles had also signed his name in the guest book decades earlier. When it came to her attention that her father-in-law had done the same, Kate replied, “Amazing!”

Jack Shonkoff, director of the center, called the visit from Kate “remarkably relaxed and informative,” telling People “it was a lovely one hour that we spent with her.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton went to a Christmas fair at George, Charlotte, and Louis’ school after getting home from Boston

William and Kate didn’t waste any time when they returned to London from Boston. Per Hello, they didn’t stick around long after the Earthshot Prize awards ended. Rather, they hopped on a plane to London, touching down in the early morning hours of Dec. 3.

From there they reportedly headed back to Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage to meet George, Charlotte, and Louis for a Lambrook school event. The Sunday Times reported they “made a family jaunt” to a Christmas fundraiser fair.

