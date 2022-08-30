Kate Middleton Rocks a Low-Maintenance Look as a ‘Reality Check’ for Her Kids

Not every royal family member cares about keeping a low-maintenance look, but Kate Middleton supposedly does it for her kids. Of course, her fashion choices are always on point, but that’s not the point behind them.

Read on to learn more about her “chilled” demeanor, her “working mom” style, and the message she reportedly hopes to convey to her children.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton keeps a low-maintenance home

Following the line of succession, Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 96 in April 2022, will pass the crown to her son Prince Charles.

And when Charles becomes King, Prince William and Kate will also ascend from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Prince and Princess of Wales. So that’s all to say Kate’s on her way to becoming an official princess and eventually the Queen Consort of England. But that doesn’t mean she’s always glitzy and glamorous, especially when she’s in her house.

A friend of Kate’s who spoke to PEOPLE said the Duchess of Cambridge is “very chilled at home” with William and their three kids. “It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over,” they said. “There’s no airs and graces.”

Just because Kate’s a “chilled” parent doesn’t mean her little royal descendants treat her like a doormat. “When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mom, and she’s no pushover,” her friend explained to PEOPLE. They added, “The children get told off if they act up.”

Kate Middleton has a low-maintenance look

Kate Middleton has been a fashion icon ever since she entered the spotlight over a decade ago.



But how much has she actually inspired the shoppers?



We look into new research that examines shopping habits over the last five years to find out… pic.twitter.com/KUpUctEoG5 — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) August 6, 2022

Kate supposedly gives her kids a reality check through her “every girl” style, believe it or not. “There are no blow-dries — it’s always hair up in a ponytail,” her friend shared. “She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she’s late for the school run before dashing off.”

They summarized, “It’s the life of a working mom with three young children — just a different sort of day job to most.”

A source explained how the low-maintenance look is part of Kate’s plan to establish healthy roots for her kids. “She is doing that to help her children be more grounded and keep their reality in check,” PEOPLE’s source said, adding, “That’s what really matters to her.”

Of course, Kate’s flawless style has made her a global fashion icon. But that isn’t the point of her choices. She takes a family-first approach, letting everything else take a backseat.

PEOPLE’s source concluded, “Kate is living the life that she talks about. She’s at the center of her family, and then she’s dealing with the other things afterward.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William are a ‘normal, lovely’ couple

A portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been released, painted by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth ?️



This is their first official joint painting and was commissioned in 2021 as a gift for Cambridgeshire County Day. pic.twitter.com/xyO6ospXV3 — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) June 23, 2022

According to royal sources, Kate isn’t the only low-maintenance member of her family. They say William is also, and the royal couple is like any other in some ways.

Sure, the whole family holds royal titles and is internationally known. But William and Kate supposedly like to keep things at a laid-back pace on most occasions. For instance, the couple likes to have low-key date nights like other parents. They might stay home for movies and dinner on the couch or pop out to their local pubs.

A witness told PEOPLE they spotted the couple on one of those dates. “They were talking about home life and the children — just like any other parents on a night out,” they described. “You were just struck by what a normal lovely couple they are.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Just Flew Economy With Her Kids to Visit Balmoral: ‘Keeping It Simple’