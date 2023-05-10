Kate Middleton’s Coronation Concert Outfit Included a Subtle Good Luck Charm For King Charles — Expert

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton wore a red Alexander McQueen pantsuit to the May 7 coronation concert.

She sent a “sweet message” to King Charles with her necklace, according to a royal fashion expert.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte participated in the Wales family’s “united front of coordinated colors” at the coronation concert.

King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A royal fashion expert says Kate Middleton’s coronation concert outfit included a “sweet message” to King Charles III. Via her choice of jewelry, the Princess of Wales wished her father-in-law the “best of luck.”

Kate Middleton wore a previously seen Alexander McQueen suit to the coronation concert

Coronation weekend didn’t go by without a pantsuit moment from Kate. On May 7, the day after King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned, she donned a red Alexader McQueen suit.

Fans of Kate’s style may have noticed she didn’t sport a new outfit for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle. Instead, she turned to her extensive royal wardrobe. Kate’s pick: a red blazer and pants combo previously worn to a January 2023 BAFTAs event.

The look got a thumbs-up from royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder. “Kate simply glowed at the concert,” she said (via Newsweek).

In “re-wearing her stunning scarlet Alexander McQueen suit,” Holder explained Kate stayed “consistent in her loyalty to what has become her very favorite design house.”

Not only that, but repeating the outfit aligned with the coronation’s “cost-conscious” element. “The second outing for this immaculate tailoring continues the cost-conscious undertone of the weekend reflecting King Charles’ more modern monarchy,” Holder said.

She also noted Westminster Abbey’s “slimmed down congregation” and how “crown jewels, coronets, and tiaras” were “swapped out for fabric botanical-inspired headpieces.”

Despite “cost-conscious” measures, the coronation’s estimated cost is said to have totaled around $126 million, with the bulk going to security.

Kate wished King Charles ‘luck’ by accessorizing with a four-leaf clover necklace for the coronation event

Kate Middleton | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Now for Kate’s “message” to King Charles via her coronation concert outfit. According to Holder, she sent her father-in-law luck by wearing a four-leaf clover necklace.

“The princess wore a stunning mother of pearl Van Cleef & Arpels gold necklace, also a re-wear, in the shape of several four-leafed clovers,” Holder said. “No doubt a sweet message wishing the newly crowned king the best of luck with his reign.”

“It is well documented that the pair enjoy a close bond and Kate as a very dutiful daughter-in-law and mother to Charles’ grandchildren would doubtlessly support the king in every way she can,” she added.

Kate created a ‘patriotic’ image with her outfit at the coronation concert alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The message of “luck” via Kate’s necklace wasn’t the only sartorial message of the evening. Holder also pointed out how Kate paid homage to the Union Jack flag with her two oldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8.

“Kate sat next to an excited Prince George in a blue suit and Princess Charlotte in a pretty white peter pan collared dress,” Holder said.

Prince William, for his part, wore a navy blue suit similar to George’s. The overall look, Holder said, had the foursome “displaying their now familiar united front of coordinated colors, this time in patriotic red, white, and blue. What could be more fitting?!”

Following the coronation concert, the Prince and Princess of Wales had another family outing — with George, Charlotte, and Prince Louis — at the Big Help Out on May 8.