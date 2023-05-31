Kate Middleton’s Fine Starting a ‘Full-out War’ With King Charles About George, Charlotte, and Louis — Report

Kate Middleton’s reportedly not afraid to push back against King Charles III. But only on one topic: her and Prince William’s children. The Princess of Wales will reportedly risk a “rift” and “full-out war” with the king regarding matters Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Kate and King Charles have ‘very different’ views on how the ‘monarchy should operate in 2023’

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis | Daniel Leal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales and the king don’t exactly see eye-to-eye on everything, according to a report from OK. One subject they don’t entirely agree on is apparently the running of the monarchy.

“They’re very different when it comes to how they think the monarchy should operate in 2023,” a source said.

Although that isn’t to say the two are entirely at odds when it comes to their views. “Kate and Charles are very similar in a lot of ways,” they said. “Both love what the monarchy stands for, feel a deep duty to Britain and the Commonwealth, and share the late Queen Elizabeth II’s belief that royals should ‘never complain, never explain.’”

Kate Middleton doesn’t think King Charles has the ‘final’ say on matters involving George, Charlotte, and Louis

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Oliver Cholmondeley, and Prince George | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

What King Charles says isn’t necessarily what goes for Kate as far as George, Charlotte, and Louis are concerned.

“To her, the king’s word is not final when it comes to her children,” the source said of Kate. “She’s been very clear about that. And if that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it.”

Meanwhile, King Charles “has made his feelings known about George,” they added. “And while Kate is open to giving George more roles, her stance is only if she signs off on it.”

Her feeling is, they explained, is that “it’s important for their family dynamic that George isn’t given special treatment.”

Most recently, George took on an official role at his grandfather’s May 6 coronation. He participated in the ceremony as a page of honor alongside Queen Camilla’s grandsons. Prior to the king’s Westminster Abbey crowning, the Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly worried it might be “too much” for George.

King Charles wants George to follow a more ‘traditional’ path and go to boarding school

Prince George and King Charles III | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

George could soon find himself attending school away from home. That is, if King Charles has anything to say about it. The king reportedly wants his oldest grandson, and second in the line of succession, to go to boarding school.

King Charles is “far more traditional and is not interested in changing with the times on this subject,” the source said. “He thinks George should go to boarding school like he, his siblings, and his sons did.”

The king himself went months without seeing family as a student at Gordonstoun, a boarding school in Scotland that his late father, Prince Philip, also attended. Additionally, The Crown depicted King Charles’ time there in season 2 of the Netflix series.

As for William and Prince Harry, they attended Eton College in Windsor, England. Meanwhile, George hasn’t yet experienced boarding school for himself. He’s currently a student at Lambrook School along with Charlotte and Louis. It’s located nearby Adelaide Cottage, where William and Kate relocated from Kensington Palace in 2022.