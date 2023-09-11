Comedian Kathy Griffin slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for their support of Danny Masterson, sharing that it is never OK to support someone who has committed sexual assault.

Comedian Kathy Griffin slammed Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher‘s support of Danny Masterson after he was convicted of sexual assault. For years, Griffin tried to have her brother, who committed pedophilia and sexual abuse, arrested. So she can’t understand why anyone would stand by the actor’s side.

Masterson, who starred in That ’70s Show alongside Kutcher and Kunis, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two rapes. In an emotional TikTok, Griffin said was disgusted to learn that Masterson also drugged his victims, while at the same time fronting for helping those struggling with addiction.

“I don’t really care that when they were working on That ’70s Show, he was like a good guy to work with,” she said, rolling her eyes. “And he worked actively to keep people off drugs because he’s a Scientologist.”

Griffin went on to blast the actors who offered support for their “bro,” saying that there is no excuse to support a sex offender. When in fact, she spent years trying to get her own brother arrested for pedophilia and sex abuse.

Kathy Griffin says her brother was a sex abuser and pedophile

“My brother, who’s now dead, his name was Ken Griffin, was a pedophile,” Griffin revealed on TikTok. “I wrote about it in my first book. And it was a horrible, horrible thing. And I tried to get him caught. Now, this was my brother. So I don’t want to hear about Ashton and Mila and Giovanni Ribisi and people that feel like they had to stick up for Danny Masterson because he was their bro. He was their buddy. This was my own brother and two of his girlfriends confessed to me.”

“He also physically abused them very violently. I called LAPD about it twice because my brother was the super of a building,” she shared about her brother. “And that’s how he gained access to his victims because he was the manager of an apartment building in Hollywood. So we had keys to all the units. And he allegedly, because he never went to prison for it, he went to prison for something else. He molested a boy and a girl because most pedophiles don’t care about gender.”

Kathy Griffin is haunted that she could never find justice for the victims of her brother

The fact that Kathy Griffin was so determined to have her brother arrested created a massive rift within her own family. “For many years I was shunned from my own family because I was trying to get my brother Ken arrested,” she recalled. “When I called LAPD, they actually said, ‘We can only go and even do a doorknock like ask one of the victims about this if your brother personally walks into the station and confesses. Or if one of the kids confesses and goes to authorities.'”

“Both times I said, ‘You think a 10-year-old is going to walk into like the precinct on Bronson or whatever and ask for help?’ It doesn’t work that way in this crime. And so nothing happened.”

Griffin was devastated she could never find a way to get those victims justice or safety from her brother. “It’s always haunted me that I could never do anything about it,” she said. “And I think about those children every day. And I think about other victims he probably had and the difficulty in getting a conviction in SA (sexual assault) cases. The bar is so high that I tend to absolutely believe the victims when there’s even a trial because it’s so hard to even get to a trial.”

“I could never do anything about my brother. And I felt so helpless,” she said. “And the women that he was with at the time were so physically abused. They were in that place. And I don’t blame them 100%. But the point is, blood was not thicker than water in my case. And if you know that somebody is committing SA you should do something if you can. My God, at least try.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.