Katie Holmes’ Engagement Ring From Tom Cruise is Now Worth Almost $2 Million

It seems like a lifetime ago, but in the early 2000s, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s whirlwind romance was the hottest pop culture topic around. The couple seemingly connected out of nowhere. And in no time at all, they were walking red carpets together and proclaiming their love publicly. Tom Cruise quickly proposed to Katie Holmes with an engagement ring that was, at the time, one of the most expensive around.

When did Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise get engaged?

In 2004, Holmes was a popular young star, best known for her work in the TV drama Dawson’s Creek. Cruise, on the other hand, was one of the biggest movie stars in the world for the last two decades. The Top Gun and Mission: Impossible lead was one of the world’s most influential and powerful box office draws. It seemed unlikely that two such performers would connect — but connect they did. And in April 2005, a little less than one year after Holmes admitted her longtime crush on Cruise to Seventeen magazine, according to Insider, the two stepped out as a couple for the first time in public.

Over the weeks that followed, Cruise and Holmes were seen in public often. They attended red-carpet events together and opened up about their love to media outlets. Cruise even made a now-infamous appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show. Then, in June 2005, Cruise and Holmes announced their engagement. As reported by Insider, Cruise proposed to his girlfriend during a visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

What was Katie Holmes’ engagement ring from Tom Cruise worth in 2005?

The engagement ring that Tom Cruise gave Katie Holmes was truly stunning. According to Glamour, the ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Fred Leighton. It featured a beautiful oval center stone that was evaluated to be around 5-carats. With a platinum design and a sparkling finish, it made lists as one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings ever. As reported by Brides, the ring was estimated to be worth $1,500,000 in 2005.

How much is Katie Holmes’ ring from Tom Cruise worth these days?

Ultimately, Holmes’ ring would only grow in value over time. Brides notes that while the engagement ring was extremely expensive even in 2005, these days, it’s worth even more — an estimated $2 million, to be exact. Although the ring would grow in value, the relationship between Cruise and Holmes would not.

The couple announced their pregnancy in October 2005. Holmes gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Suri Cruise, in April 2006. In November of that same year, Cruise and Holmes tied the knot in an extravagant Italian wedding ceremony. But over the years that followed, Cruise and Holmes remained mostly out of the public eye when it came to their personal lives.

So many were blindsided when, in June 2012, Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise. Holmes and Cruise reached an agreement on the custody of their daughter, Suri. But Holmes has remained very quiet about the reasons for the divorce in the decade since the split. Still, many fans remain curious about the relationship, and the reason for the dissolution of one of pop culture’s most infamous romances.

