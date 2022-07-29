Keanu Reeves Just Admitted He’s Still Open to Playing This Iconic Superhero

As beloved as Keanu Reeves is, it’s wild to think the actor has yet to land an ongoing superhero role for either DC or Marvel. Sure, The Matrix star headlined 2005’s Constantine, based on DC’s Hellblazer comics. But Reeves’ latest role sees him return to the superhero fold in the most surprising way possible. The movie in question? None other than DC League of Super-Pets.

Keanu Reeves plays Batman in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

The animated film follows Superman’s dog, Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), as he assembles a team of super-powered pets for a rescue mission to save the Justice League. Kevin Hart voices Ace, a dog destined to become Batman’s dog. And DC League of Super-Pets features a ton of impressive voice talent, including John Krasinski as Superman and Jameela Jamil as Wonder Woman.

But it’s Reeves’ casting as Batman that is perhaps most intriguing. For as long as the actor has been rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s interesting to see him return to the DC fold instead. Reeves has been extremely open about his interest in many popular superhero roles. And DC League of Super-Pets could pave the way for a live-action turn as Batman.

The actor remains open to playing Batman ‘down the road’

In a recent interview with Extra, Reeves discussed how excited he was to get the chance to play Batman, even in a limited capacity in an animated movie. While DC League of Super-Pets is the realization of a dream, he didn’t shoot down a question about whether he’d return as Batman.

“I love Batman as a character in the comic books and the films. So to get the opportunity to voice, to play Batman was awesome. It’s always been a dream, but [The Batman star Robert Pattinson] has got Batman right now. He’s doing awesome. So maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman. I have a small part in this film, a bit of a cameo. But even that, to be a part of a project that [Dwayne] Johnson and Kevin Hart are a part of is awesome. And I got to play Batman. So it was a lot of fun.”

Reeves graciously acknowledged Robert Pattinson’s 2022 debut in The Batman. And though Reeves might be willing to play a live-action, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards anytime soon. After all, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is already bringing an older Batman into play, with Michael Keaton reprising the role in 2023’s The Flash movie.

Keanu Reeves admitted it’s ‘too late’ to play another superhero

Keanu Reeves discusses “Replicas” during 2017 New York Comic Con – Day 1 on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In 2021, Reeves revealed that he had given up on playing another iconic superhero, Marvel’s Wolverine. Believing it’s ‘too late,’ the actor has made his peace with not wielding the adamantium claws that Hugh Jackman made famous on the big screen. So it’s notable that he’s not quite ready to put aside his hopes of starring in a Batman movie one day.

But Reeves’ fans shouldn’t worry about the actor. He’s already essentially played a superhero of sorts in The Matrix and its three sequels. Plus, Reeves is still busy with the very comics-inspired world of John Wick. That first film was a sleeper hit in 2014 and became a blockbuster fan favorite. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently set for release on March 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

