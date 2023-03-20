Keanu Reeves Kept Iconic Props From the Sets of ‘The Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’

Actor Keanu Reeves worked with many iconic movie props over the course of his career. He had many ups and downs, but ultimately stuck with audiences and showed why he’s had so many highs. Reeves never stole anything from a set he’s worked on, although there are some props that he was able to keep with him. The action star certainly has his share of favorites from the collection.

Keanu Reeves used 2 different fighting styles for ‘The Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’

Keanu Reeves | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Reeves isn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty when it comes to stunt work. He worked with talented stunt coordinators, such as Scott Rogers, across his career, putting his trust in making sure that he remains safe while still making him look good on the silver screen. The Matrix and John Wick are a couple of his most legendary franchises, although they used different fighting skills.

The actor took part in a Reddit AMA ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4 to answer questions from fans via the Lionsgate account. One fan asked, “Do you prefer the kung fu training you did for the Matrix or the jiu-jitsu you do for John Wick?”

Reeves responded: “Nothing can ever compare to the kung fu training from the Matrix because it was so unique and my first time … but the jiu-jitsu in John Wick being integrated with judo and gunfights can never be touched in its own way.”

Keanu Reeves kept iconic props from ‘The Matrix,’ ‘John Wick,’ and ’47 Ronin’

Another Reeves fan wanted to know more about his relation to the props that he touched over the course of filming. Some actors are willing to simply take a memorable prop from the set for their own keeping, but the same can’t be said for the John Wick lead actor. Nevertheless, he was able to keep some iconic items that any collector would dream of getting their hands on.

“Not stolen,” Reeves emphasized. “The watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me [from The Matrix].”

The prop that stuck out the most to other Redditors was the red pill. “Kind of weird to think about a human being possessing THE red pill, considering how the term has become such a memetic part of internet culture,” one user wrote.

Keanu Reeves is taking a break from ‘John Wick’

Reeves might not be getting any new props from the John Wick franchise for some time. John Wick: Chapter 4 takes another big step forward for the story in this world, but filmmaker Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter that the potential of a fifth installment might not be happening any time soon.

“In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment,” Stahelski said. “We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It’s always like, three months later. If it’s the same this time, we’ll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, ‘What do you think?’ We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.”