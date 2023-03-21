Keanu Reeves on Playing John Wick for 4 Movies: ‘I Enjoy Playing Characters Who Suffer’

Keanu Reeves has appeared in dozens of movies during his legendary career, and most have been fan favorites. However, his starring role in the John Wick franchise solidified the actor’s status as one of Hollywood’s greatest action heroes. Reeves has portrayed John Wick for nearly a decade, and although the series’ fourth installment is set to hit theaters nationwide, the actor hasn’t grown tired of playing the slow-talking assassin.

In a recent interview, Reeves discussed why John Wick intrigues him, admitting he enjoys “playing characters who suffer.”

Keanu Reeves has played John Wick since 2014

Reeves first appeared as John Wick in the 2014 sleeper hit of the same name. John Wick follows a former hitman returning to work to avenge the deaths of his wife and the puppy she bequeathed to him. The movie spawned two sequels: 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 and 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

All three films were commercial and critical successes. While some reviewers had negative things to say about the nonstop violence, audiences loved how Reeves dove headfirst into the tragic character.

When a fourth film was announced, fans were thrilled. And now, with John Wick: Chapter 4 scheduled for a March 24 U.S. release, more John Wick action is on the horizon.

What did Keanu Reeves say about ‘playing characters who suffer’?

Since Reeves’ feature film debut in 1986, the actor has played many characters, from lovestruck doctors to computer hackers. However, he’s drawn to roles like John Wick, who endure great pain and trauma.

In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, the actor revealed he appreciates the degree of struggle Wick endures.

“I enjoy playing characters who suffer. I think because it makes good drama, and I feel like that’s what connects us to John Wick,” Reeves said.

“He keeps getting hit by cars, he keeps getting shot, he’s getting beat up, but he keeps trying to fight for what he wants and believes in.”

Like his characters, Reeves has faced trauma in his personal life, including the tragic deaths of his infant daughter and ex-girlfriend many years ago.

What are critics saying about ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’?

Though the fourth installment hasn’t hit theaters yet, John Wick: Chapter 4 reviews are already pouring in. And most critics are raving about it. As of this writing, the movie boasts an 89% score on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Jeff Nelson calls it “a high-octane kick to the head that once again raises the bar in the most ridiculous, over-the-top, and violent ways. It’s a rip-roaring good time at the movies.”

Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy writes, “John Wick: Chapter 4 is an epic in every sense of the word: epic in length, epic in scale, and epic in thrills.”

And CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg says the film “earns every second of its epic runtime, and there’s a strong argument to be made that it’s the best of the sequels.”

Audiences can catch John Wick: Chapter 4 n theaters nationwide on March 24.