Keanu Reeves Reveals Exactly Who He Wants to Play in the MCU — Too Bad the Role Is Already Taken

Marvel has long been rumored to be courting Keanu Reeves for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there’s really only one part Reeves is willing to play.

The John Wick star recently revealed that he would love to put on the claws and play the iconic role of Wolverine in the MCU. The only problem with that is the part is already taken.

Keanu Reeves reveals which character he wants to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rumors have persisted for years about Reeves joining the MCU. While plenty of characters have been proposed for the Bill and Ted star, he recently revealed that there’s one superhero role he has always wanted to play.

During an AMA on Reddit, Reeves was asked if he ever had any regrets about the roles he has accepted and rejected over the years. The actor assured his fans that he doesn’t have regrets about his career, but he does like the idea of portraying Wolverine on the big screen.

“…No…but I did always want to play Wolverine,” Reeves shared.

The idea of Reeves playing Wolverine is certainly exciting. Not only is the character super popular amongst fans, but Reeves definitely has the right look for the part.

Unfortunately for Reeves, the part of Wolverine has been played by Hugh Jackman for the past few decades, and that isn’t going to change in the near future.

Hugh Jackman isn’t giving up the role of Wolverine anytime soon

Despite being a lifelong admirer of Marvel Comics, Reeves has never been able to secure the coveted role of Wolverine. That honor was given to Jackman, who made his debut as the troubled hero way back in 2000.

Considering how long Jackman has portrayed the character, he was ready to hang up his claws following the success of Logan in 2017. But that all changed after Marvel acquired the rights to the franchise and now has plans to introduce Wolverine in the upcoming film, Deadpool 3.

Jackman will reprise the coveted role in the movie, starring opposite Ryan Reynolds. The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters in the fall of 2024.

While this might mean that Reeves won’t be playing Wolverine in the near future, there are plenty of other characters the John Wick star could play in the MCU.

Keanu Reeves has already met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige about joining the MCU

In 2019, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, revealed that he had met with Reeves about taking on a role in the MCU. There hasn’t been much movement following that meeting, but Reeves recently shared his thoughts about joining the studio.

In a 2021 interview with Comic Book, Reeves revealed that he has yet to settle on a character in the MCU. He did, however, say that he wants to find the MCU character that is right for him, despite his meetings with Feige.

“We haven’t yet,” Reeves shared. “We have met, and [Kevin Feige]’s a cool cat. Yeah. But no, we don’t have anything, gotta find something.”

With Marvel exploring the ins and outs of the multiverse, there are certainly plenty of options for Reeves moving forward. And if Jackman ever decides to give up the role of Wolverine, it’s clear that Marvel already has a successor lined up.

Until then, fans can watch Reeves return to action in John Wick: Chapter 4.