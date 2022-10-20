Keith Richards Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Was Inspired by ‘Flying Saucers’

TL;DR:

Keith Richards said flying saucers inspired one of The Rolling Stones’ songs.

He said one of the flying saucers was near his home.

The song in question was the B-side to a famous song.

Flying saucers | Library of Congress / Contributor

Keith Richards said a flying saucer was once spotted near his home. Subsequently, the incident helped inspire one of The Rolling Stones‘ songs. In addition, Richards said the song was inspired by “English eccentrics,” one of whom was interested in the pyramids of Egypt.

Keith Richards said spending time with a ufologist helped inspire 1 of The Rolling Stones’ songs

The book Keith Richards on Keith Richards: Interviews & Encounters, includes an interview from 1971. In it, Richards was asked about the origin of The Rolling Stones’ “2000 Light Years from Home.” “We got into a lot of those English eccentrics,” he recalled. “People finding out all about these magnetic lines. We hung around a lot with [ufologist and far-right author] John Michell, wandered around England a few weekends, and he showed us obvious things. I mean, bloody obvious.

“He’s into the pyramids in Egypt,” he continued. “There are an awful lot of straight professors who are aiding in that thing. Michell’s incredible. I haven’t seen him for ages. He’s the sort you never see for years … and then he pops up.”

Keith Richards discussed 1 of the flying saucers that inspired the song

Richards said eccentrics weren’t the only inspiration for “2000 Light Years from Home.” “And all those flying saucers kept appearing,” he said. “A whole rash of them in England. There was one right near my place that two cops had seen. We all rushed out to a village about fourteen miles from my place.

“They’d seen it and chased it and lost it,” he said. “The whole story got lost and you never heard any more about it, but two cops around our way, man, were really spaced out.”

How The Rolling Stones’ ‘2000 Light Years from Home’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“2000 Light Years from Home” was the B-side to “She’s a Rainbow.” “2000 Light Years from Home” never charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The track appeared on the album Their Satanic Majesties Request. The album hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 30 weeks.

“2000 Light Years from Home” was the B-side to “She’s a Rainbow” in the United Kingdom too. The Official Charts Company reports neither song charted there. On the other hand, Their Satanic Majesties Request peaked at No. 3 and spent 13 weeks on the chart.

“2000 Light Years from Home” wasn’t a hit but it remains an interesting connection between The Rolling Stones and UFOs.

