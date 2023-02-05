Kevin Bacon’s Daughter, Sosie Bacon, Had a Memorable Role in a 2022 Horror Movie

Kevin Bacon is more than a talented actor — he’s a pop culture icon. With a decades-long Hollywood career, Bacon is an entertainment industry mainstay. But he isn’t the only family member bitten by the acting bug. His 30-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon, has also made a name for herself. Most recently, she appeared in one of 2022’s buzziest horror films, earning praise from critics and fans alike.

Sosie Bacon stars in the 2022 horror flick ‘Smile’

Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter | Paramount Pictures

Smile made waves upon its late-September 2022 premiere. The film follows a therapist, Dr. Rose Cotter, who witnesses a bizarre suicide that rattles her to the core. In the ensuing days, Rose begins to exhibit strange behavior. It becomes so abnormal that family, friends, and associates wonder if something supernatural is at play.

Marketing for the film garnered Smile considerable attention. A nightmare-inducing trailer, creepy posters showing a terrifyingly broad smile, and a blankly smiling actor strategically placed at a baseball game drew fans to theaters in droves. Made on an estimated $17 million budget, the movie made over $22 million in the U.S. and Canada during its opening weekend and has grossed over $216 million worldwide, IMDb reports.

Sosie Bacon gives an intense performance as Rose, the therapist who ultimately displays the same scary grin as the patient who died by suicide. Though fans praised her performance in Smile, few connected the dots that she’s the daughter of Hollywood icon Kevin Bacon.

Where else have you seen Sosie Bacon?

Smile is Sosie Bacon’s most prominent acting role, but it’s far from her first. According to IMDb, she started as a child actor, appearing in the 2005 movie Loverboy (directed by her dad and starring her mom, Kyra Sedgwick) when she was only 10. After that, she took a break from acting — neither of her parents was eager for their daughter to follow them into the entertainment industry. In 2009, she began accepting TV roles, including parts in The Closer, Scream, and 13 Reasons Why.

Bacon also started acting in movies, such as The Last Summer (2019) and Charlie Says (2018). And in 2021, she played Carrie Layden in the critically acclaimed HBO series Mare of Easttown. Her work in the Kate Winslet-led crime drama, along with her headlining role in Smile, has made Bacon one of Hollywood’s hottest stars to watch. She also has an upcoming movie, Hazard, scheduled for release in 2023 or 2024.

Kevin Bacon’s daughter followed her famous father into the horror genre

Sosie Bacon’s work in Smile is a fitting nod to her father’s acting legacy. Though the older Bacon is known for his work in dramas such as Footloose, JFK, Apollo 13, Mystic River, and Frost/Nixon, he has starred in numerous thrillers and horror flicks. They include You Should Have Left, The Darkness, Tremors, Hollow Man, and the original Friday the 13th, released in 1980.

Bacon’s 1999 horror movie, Stir of Echoes, is one of his best-received, with critics and fans praising his performance. According to SyFy, fans consider Stir of Echoes proof that the actor is a horror icon who deserves acclaim for his commitment to well-made thrillers.

Kevin Bacon is still going strong at 64, having recently starred in 2022’s They/Them, a horror movie about gay conversion camp.