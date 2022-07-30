Kevin Feige Admits Marvel ‘Didn’t Lay out All of’ Phase 4 of the MCU
Following Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel headlined by Kevin Feige, fans finally have an idea of where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. Marvel is calling Phases 4, 5, and 6 of the MCU the Multiverse Saga, and it’s all going to culminate in two new Avengers movies. But before SDCC, fans were unsure of the MCU’s direction, and according to Feige, Marvel didn’t thoroughly plan Phase 4.
Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for Phases 5, 6, and 7 of the MCU
After the MCU wraps up Phase 4, they’ll jump right into Phase 5. And not only did Kevin Feige share Marvel’s plans for Phase 5 at SDCC, but he also revealed what they have in store for Phase 6.
The Phase 5 schedule is:
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Feb. 17, 2023
- What If…? — Spring 2023
- Secret Invasion — Spring 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023
- Echo — Summer 2023
- Loki Season 2 — Summer 2023
- The Marvels — July 28, 2023
- Blade — Nov. 3, 2023
- Ironheart — Fall 2023
- Agatha: Coven of Chaos — Winter 2023/24
- Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 16, 2024
- Daredevil: Born Again — Spring 2024
- Captain America: New World Order — May 3, 2024
- Thunderbolts — July 26, 2024
The Phase 6 schedule is:
- Fantastic Four — Nov. 8, 2024
- Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 14, 2025
- Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 2, 2025
- Untitled Marvel project — July 25, 2025
- Avengers: Secret Wars — Nov. 7, 2025
Marvel also shared that they’ve started planning MCU: Phase 7, which seems like a far-away dream given that we’re still in Phase 4. There are four dates for Untitled Marvel projects in 2026: Feb. 13, May 1, July 24, and Nov. 6.
Kevin Feige shared the thought process behind MCU: Phase 4
During an interview with ComicBook.com after Marvel’s SDCC panel, Kevin Feige discussed what Marvel learned from planning MCU: Phase 4.
“I think we learn something on every project we do,” the Marvel Studios president explained. “But as we were laying out, even three years ago here laying out Phase 4, which we didn’t lay out all of, but most of, we realized that it’s very different than Phase 1, 2, and 3, that that there are more projects in less years. And therefore, it didn’t seem right. You’re not going to culminate every 10 months in an Avengers movie.”
Feige continued, “And each of the films themselves now have become quite big and are crossover events in many ways. And after, you know, the creative experience we had with Infinity War and Endgame, it felt like it was about capping a saga, saving back-to-back Avengers films for the completion of a saga, and that’s really what we wanted to lay out today.”
As for the importance of the post-credits scenes of MCU: Phase 4, Feige said, “Well, I think the truth is all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shawarma. Captain America saying, ‘You got to learn patience. Sometimes you wait for something not worth it.’ We don’t want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect, some of them won’t. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won’t.”
He added, “I think it’s just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story.”
“A lot of what we’ve been doing has been building to the larger story,” Feige revealed. “Obviously, with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride both where it’s on an express train to the finale and also when it’s as fun as many of our Phase 1, 2, and 3 films were.”
What projects are left in MCU: Phase 4?
There are only three projects left in MCU: Phase 4 — one movie and three Disney+ series.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on Nov. 11, and the highly anticipated sequel will focus on the Wakandans reeling from King T’Challa’s death. And based on the trailer, someone will take on the mantle of the Black Panther. But Marvel has yet to reveal their identity.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Aug. 17 on Disney+, and it will consist of nine episodes. The series will introduce fans to Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Bruce Banner’s cousin.
An Untitled Halloween special will air on Disney+ in October. Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly will star in the special, and many fans believe Bernal will play Werewolf by Night.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres in December. James Gunn directed the special, and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.
