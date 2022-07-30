Kevin Feige Admits Marvel ‘Didn’t Lay out All of’ Phase 4 of the MCU

Following Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel headlined by Kevin Feige, fans finally have an idea of where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. Marvel is calling Phases 4, 5, and 6 of the MCU the Multiverse Saga, and it’s all going to culminate in two new Avengers movies. But before SDCC, fans were unsure of the MCU’s direction, and according to Feige, Marvel didn’t thoroughly plan Phase 4.

Kevin Feige | Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for Phases 5, 6, and 7 of the MCU

After the MCU wraps up Phase 4, they’ll jump right into Phase 5. And not only did Kevin Feige share Marvel’s plans for Phase 5 at SDCC, but he also revealed what they have in store for Phase 6.

The Phase 5 schedule is:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Feb. 17, 2023

What If…? — Spring 2023

Secret Invasion — Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023

Echo — Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 — Summer 2023

The Marvels — July 28, 2023

Blade — Nov. 3, 2023

Ironheart — Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos — Winter 2023/24

Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 16, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again — Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order — May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts — July 26, 2024

The Phase 6 schedule is:

Fantastic Four — Nov. 8, 2024

Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 14, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 2, 2025

Untitled Marvel project — July 25, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars — Nov. 7, 2025

Marvel also shared that they’ve started planning MCU: Phase 7, which seems like a far-away dream given that we’re still in Phase 4. There are four dates for Untitled Marvel projects in 2026: Feb. 13, May 1, July 24, and Nov. 6.

Here's Phase 5 of the MCU pic.twitter.com/7Gts6fsKAz — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) July 24, 2022

Kevin Feige shared the thought process behind MCU: Phase 4

During an interview with ComicBook.com after Marvel’s SDCC panel, Kevin Feige discussed what Marvel learned from planning MCU: Phase 4.

“I think we learn something on every project we do,” the Marvel Studios president explained. “But as we were laying out, even three years ago here laying out Phase 4, which we didn’t lay out all of, but most of, we realized that it’s very different than Phase 1, 2, and 3, that that there are more projects in less years. And therefore, it didn’t seem right. You’re not going to culminate every 10 months in an Avengers movie.”

Feige continued, “And each of the films themselves now have become quite big and are crossover events in many ways. And after, you know, the creative experience we had with Infinity War and Endgame, it felt like it was about capping a saga, saving back-to-back Avengers films for the completion of a saga, and that’s really what we wanted to lay out today.”

As for the importance of the post-credits scenes of MCU: Phase 4, Feige said, “Well, I think the truth is all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shawarma. Captain America saying, ‘You got to learn patience. Sometimes you wait for something not worth it.’ We don’t want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect, some of them won’t. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won’t.”

He added, “I think it’s just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story.”

“A lot of what we’ve been doing has been building to the larger story,” Feige revealed. “Obviously, with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride both where it’s on an express train to the finale and also when it’s as fun as many of our Phase 1, 2, and 3 films were.”

What projects are left in MCU: Phase 4?

There are only three projects left in MCU: Phase 4 — one movie and three Disney+ series.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on Nov. 11, and the highly anticipated sequel will focus on the Wakandans reeling from King T’Challa’s death. And based on the trailer, someone will take on the mantle of the Black Panther. But Marvel has yet to reveal their identity.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Aug. 17 on Disney+, and it will consist of nine episodes. The series will introduce fans to Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Bruce Banner’s cousin.

An Untitled Halloween special will air on Disney+ in October. Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly will star in the special, and many fans believe Bernal will play Werewolf by Night.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres in December. James Gunn directed the special, and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.

RELATED: Marvel Fans Spot Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer