Kimberlin Brown Says ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Co-Star Ken Hanes is a ‘Modern-Day Dick Van Dyke’

Mike Guthrie is one of the few characters on The Bold and the Beautiful that fans hate to love. He may not be a full-time character, but his presence has a significant impact whenever he is onscreen.

Mike and Sheila Carter go way back, and he’s always offered her a helping hand whenever she needed it. Their friendship extends off-screen as actors Kimberlin Brown and Ken Hanes have a great relationship outside of The Bold and the Beautiful. Brown recently said Hanes is a modern-day Dick Van Dyke.

Inside Sheila and Mike’s relationship

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge grills Mike Guthrie about his relationship with Sheila Carter in the police interrogation room. pic.twitter.com/voiDG8NGtq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 20, 2022

Hanes joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 1993 as Mike Guthrie, a security guard at Forrester Creations. His and Sheila’s paths collided when he caught her switching Bridget Forrester’s paternity test results. Instead of turning Sheila in, he blackmails her by threatening to rat her out to the Forresters. However, Sheila responded by unleashing a vicious Doberman on him.

Despite harming him, they become friends and plan devious plots together, including kidnapping James Warwick after he threatened to reveal Sheila’s past in Genoa City. Mike and Sheila continued with their partnership for years, with Mike constantly proving himself a worthy friend.

However, his loyalty could only go so far, as he double-crossed the villain when he teamed up with her rival, Maggie Forrester. Maggie and Sheila had long been rivals, often competing for James’s affection. In an attempt to remove Maggie from the picture, Sheila hires Mike to kidnap Maggie, but he turns on her and helps Maggie execute Sheila’s plan instead.

Sheila tries seducing Mike in captivity without success, but she eventually escapes and is reunited with James. Mike understandably flees and doesn’t resurface until 2010, when he returns to help Stephen Logan exert revenge on Stephanie Forrester.

Kimberlin Brown enjoys working with Ken Hanes on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brown and Hanes may have a toxic friendship on The Bold and the Beautiful, but they are good friends in real life. Brown recently gushed about her working relationship with Hanes, calling him a modern-day Dick Van Dyke. When asked by Soap Opera Digest how it was like reconnecting with Hanes for her character’s recent plotlines, Brown said, “I could not have been happier to work with him again.”

“He was so prominent, and he is such an incredible man, and he brings so much color to our scenes. It’s almost like he is a modern-day Dick Van Dyke,” she said, adding, “Even in the most intense scenes, he can find a comic side.”

Kimberlin Brown | CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

The 61-year-old actor said Hanes constantly forces her to break character. “He makes it fun, and sometimes it’s hard for me to keep a straight face because Mike wants to make Sheila smile as well,” Brown said.

This isn’t the first time Brown has spoken highly of her co-star. In a 2022 interview with The Locher Room, the actor called Hanes’s character Sheila’s soulmate. “Mike was Sheila’s sidekick. He would do anything for her. He was the one who loved her unconditionally,” she explained.

Mike, yet again, came to Sheila’s aid

When Sheila returned to town in 2021, she claimed to have changed and wanted a relationship with her son Finn. However, her obsession with Finn almost killed him and his wife. Luckily, the law caught up with Sheila, and she was sent to prison.

But in true Sheila style, the bars couldn’t hold her as Mike again came to her aid. Mike helped Sheila hold Finn captive, but he began getting second thoughts telling Sheila to allow Finn to reunite with his family.

Mike was also interrogated for his part in Sheila’s escape and was eventually put behind bars, but he falsely admitted to kidnapping Sheila and forcing her out of the pen, forcing the judge (paid by Bill Spencer) to drop the charges against her.