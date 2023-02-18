King Charles’ Coronation Will Cost an Estimated $120 Million — Who Pays For It?

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony is set to take place this spring, and the cost is already over $100 million. As the cost of living increases in the United Kingdom, many are wondering if taxpayers will be the ones paying for the king’s event.

King Charles reads the Queen’s speech next to her Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 10, 2022 in London, England | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles’ ‘stripped back’ coronation will still cost over $100 million

Palace insiders have already shared that King Charles’ coronation will be smaller than his late mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II. Her 1953 ceremony cost £1.57m. In today’s dollars, that would be £51m ($61 million USD).

According to The Sun, Charles’ coronation is expected to cost around £100 million ($120 million). That total will cover expenses like security, decorations for Westminster Abbey, and other ceremonial elements.

? | Brits to get extra bank holiday next year for King Charles’ coronation



More below: pic.twitter.com/i0Et2mjqPF — LADbible (@ladbible) November 6, 2022

$120 million seems like a pretty high price for what palace sources claim will be a slimmed down coronation — what is Charles leaving out of his ceremony? The king’s coronation is set to be much shorter than his mother’s; hers was over three hours, while Charles’ is set to be between 90 minutes and two hours.

Additionally, he will only invite 2,000 guests to the coronation. Queen Elizabeth invited 8,000 people. Charles is also expected to wear one of his military uniforms at the ceremony. The late queen wore a gown with a 27-ft train that was designed specifically for her, according to Royal Collection Trust. No new outfit for Charles means cutting way down on clothing costs.

King Charles’ wish for a smaller coronation ceremony matches his plans for a slimmed-down monarchy. Sources say the king wants to cut down on working members of the royal family, which will also cut down on the cost of the royals to taxpayers.

Members of the British public criticize the royal family for expensive ceremony

Camilla, the queen consort, won’t wear the Kohinoor diamond that critics say was plundered from India under British rule to King Charles’ coronation.



Her crown will instead include the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which were mined from South Africa. https://t.co/AgOyIN6efN — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 18, 2023

The British government will pay for the coronation, which has created some pushback among the public. As the cost of living skyrockets in the UK, many have criticized King Charles and the rest of the royals for putting on such an expensive event.

“Working people are struggling to pay rent and mortgages and feed their kids. It is utterly crass for Charles to demand a coronation that will be every bit as extravagant as the last one,” says Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic (per Yahoo!).

“The coronation isn’t necessary; he is already King. This is all about promoting the monarchy and satisfying his ego.” However, the British government has argued that the worldwide TV rights to the televised ceremony will help cover costs and that the tourists traveling to the UK for the coronation will rejuvenate the economy, reports The Sun.

The pricey gems King Charles will wear during the coronation

The King will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown during the Coronation Service at @Wabbey on 6 May 2023.



Made for King Charles II in 1661, the Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for resizing work to begin ahead of the Coronation.



? https://t.co/OAVH4JP6y5 pic.twitter.com/UrkGfshxaO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 3, 2022

Some of the items involved in the coronation that the government won’t be paying for include the impressive collection of Crown Jewels that King Charles will wear during the ceremony. The king will follow royal tradition by wearing the St. Edward’s Crown, which is made of solid gold and features over 400 gemstones, including rubies, sapphires, and garnets.

Another pricey item King Charles will use during the coronation is the Sovereign’s Scepter with Cross and the Sovereign’s Ring. The scepter boasts the world’s largest diamond: the 530-carat Cullinan diamond, which is worth $430,000,000.

Jeweler Maxwell Stone explained that the Coronation Regalia — the crowns, scepter, and orb — are “laced with history,” which makes it hard to put a price on the collection. He did estimate that the jewels are worth “a staggering $3.8 billion (£3.5 billion),” according to Crisscut.