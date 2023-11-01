A report says King Charles III has a dinner planned with David Beckham where the two will discuss charity work and see if they have 'common ground.'

King Charles III and David Beckham are sitting down for dinner. The two are reportedly getting together to discuss the possibility of doing charity work together. While the king’s believed to be hoping the soccer legend brings his “magic touch,” it might be a stepping stone to a long-held goal for the Beckham docuseries star.

Beckham’s having dinner with the king to discuss becoming an ambassador for The Prince’s Foundation

So, what’s on the agenda for King Charles and Beckham to discuss over dinner? Per The Sun, the topic is the possibility of Beckham becoming a celebrity ambassador for The Prince’s Foundation, a charity established by King Charles.

According to the outlet, Beckham’s already accepted the king’s dinner invitation. King Charles “hopes Beckham will be bringing his magic touch to the charity, which gives training skills to young people.”

If Beckham were to work with the king on The Prince’s Foundation, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s teamed up with royalty. The 48-year-old previously held a position as an ambassador for the 2018 Invictus Games, a sporting competition for war veterans founded by Prince Harry.

The Inter Miami president and co-owner also has experience attending high-profile. Among them is the Duke of Sussex’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle. Beckham attended the May 2018 ceremony alongside his wife, Victoria Beckham, as well as many other celebrities.

Working with King Charles will help David Beckham get closer to a knighthood

Teaming up with King Charles on The Prince’s Foundation could also fast-track Beckham to knight status. As in, he’d be knighted by the British royal family and henceforth be known as Sir Beckham.

“It’s an open secret that David wants a knighthood one day,” an insider told the outlet. “And many people have questioned why he isn’t a Sir after all he’s done — and linking up with the king rather than Harry would certainly help.”

Beckham currently has an OBE, Order of the British Empire, which the late Queen Elizabeth II awarded him in 2003 for soccer.

The insider continued, saying King Charles, who turns 74 on Nov. 14, 2023, wanted to “suss out” if he and Beckham could “explore potential projects” together. Additionally, having dinner is the king’s way of figuring out if he and the soccer star have “common ground.”

David Beckham waited in line for hours to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

Beckham, who has known the British royal family since the ‘90s,’ is a self-described royalist. Following the queen’s death on Sept. 8, 2022, he waited in line for a reported 12 hours to see her coffin lying in state at Westminster Abbey.

Beckham also penned an Instagram post about the queen’s death. Alongside black-and-white photos of the queen, he wrote that he’d been “truly saddened” by her death, noting she “served her country with dignity and grace” until the very end.

Beckham first met the queen in 2002, the year before receiving his OBE. Since then, he’s met with British royals on many occasions. In 2017, he rubbed elbows with Prince William when he awarded his wife, Victoria Beckham, with her own OBE.

More recently, in December 2022, Beckham attended the Earthshot Prize Awards, which were founded by Prince William in 2020. He also gave King Charles a jar of homemade honey as a coronation present, per Independent.