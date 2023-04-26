King Charles III’s Coronation Is a ‘Victory Lap’ for Camilla Parker Bowles — ‘Charles Always Wanted Her to Be Queen’

Camilla Parker Bowles is capitalizing on King Charles III’s upcoming coronation. Not only are Camilla’s grandchildren taking prominent roles in the ceremony, but she’s also getting a title upgrade ahead of the big event.

With Charles looking to secure his own legacy, here’s how his coronation is a “victory lap” for Camilla.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles III’s coronation will be a triumphant moment for Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla has big plans for her grandchildren at Charles’ coronation. Although all eyes will be on Charles, her grandchildren are set to take center stage at the ceremony.

An inside source told The Daily Beast that Camilla’s coronation plans are basically a “victory lap” for her family. By securing official roles for her grandchildren, Camilla has successfully cemented her family’s legacy in the highest echelons of the British establishment.

The royal family has not addressed the reports surrounding Charles’ upcoming coronation. But here is what a close friend of the royals had to say about the situation.

“Camilla never asked for any of this,” the source shared. “But Charles always wanted her to be queen. Lots of people doubted he could pull it off but he has, and including her family in the coronation is something of a victory lap for both of them.”

While Camilla has clearly scored a win for herself and Charles, she is also set to get a major title upgrade. And her change in title reflects just how much influence she has cultivated in the royal family over the years.

King Charles III is giving this royal a new title ahead of his big ceremony

The royal family sent out official invites to Charles’ coronation a few weeks ago. They also shared photos of the invitations on Twitter, and it didn’t take long for royal watchers to spot a big change in Camilla’s title.

Over 2,000 VIP guests were handpicked to attend the May 6th event at Westminster Abbey. The recycled cards, complete with lavish gold foil detailing, boasted a picturesque display befitting the occasion.

Prominently displayed on the invitations were the words Queen Camilla, replacing her previous title as Queen Consort. This is the first official mention of Camilla as Queen, a title she will hold moving forward.

The move surprised many royal watchers, especially considering how Queen Elizabeth wanted Camilla to be known as Queen Consort. But it is now apparent that Charles had always planned for the title change.

A closer look at Camilla Parker Bowles’ plans for the upcoming coronation

In a surprising turn of events, Camilla’s five grandchildren are set to play a significant and official role at the upcoming coronation ceremony. Just two years ago, this notion would have been scoffed at, given their lack of royal ancestry and expected public service.

However, by including them, the monarch has signaled a bold shift in the family’s hierarchy. This move effectively ushers them into the coveted inner circle and grants them a newfound level of social and public status, as the Official Royal Grandkids.

During the ceremony, Camilla’s grandchildren will hold a majestic golden canopy over Her Majesty, cementing their place in the annals of history. Her inclusion of five grandchildren in such a prominent role is a testament to the immense authority she wields within the royal family.

King Charles III’s coronation will officially take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.