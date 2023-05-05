King Charles III’s Plans for a ‘Slimmed Down’ Monarchy Blasted by Princess Anne — ‘It Doesn’t Sound Like a Good Idea From Where I’m Standing’

As King Charles III seeks to modernize and streamline the monarchy, not everyone is on board with the new direction. Princess Anne, Charles’ younger sister, has openly voiced her criticism of his plan, adding more fuel to the ongoing debate.

Anne’s main objection to Charles’ streamlined approach is that it could negatively impact certain members of the royal family, herself included.

Princess Anne blasts King Charles III’s plans for a “slimmed down” monarchy

Anne voiced her dissenting opinion in an interview ahead of the upcoming coronation. With Charles looking to decrease the number of active working royals, Anne couldn’t help but share her thoughts on the matter.

Princess Anne revealed that Charles developed his plans for the monarchy during a time when there were more working royals. The comments may have been aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left their royal duties in 2020.

Anne may have also been referring to her other brother, Prince Andrew. As royal watchers are aware, Andrew stepped down from his responsibilities following sexual abuse accusations.

As far as Anne is concerned, the monarchy is in a different position than it was a few years ago. With that in mind, Anne doesn’t believe Charles’ plans to streamline things even further is a good idea.

“Well, I think the ‘slimmed down’ was said in a day when there were a few more people around,” Anne shared. “It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I would say. I’m not quite sure what else we can do.”

Princess Anne shares her thoughts on the future of the monarchy

Anne went on to suggest that the proposed changes to the monarchy could require major adjustments. This includes a shift in the way that she and other family members provide support to the new monarch.

Anne did not provide any further details on what such adjustments might entail. She did, however, comment on how little Queen Elizabeth implemented changes over the course of her long reign.

“My mother didn’t change very much. We kind of knew what the rhythm of the year was. So that will, things like that will change,” Anne explained. “How we are part of the support for the monarchy may change slightly, who knows.”

With the coronation fast approaching, Anne doesn’t expect Charles to change his plans any time soon. Instead, Anne admitted that her brother is unlikely to deviate much from his current approach.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last year, the global community has engaged in discussions regarding the monarchy’s function and significance. The topic has been of particular interest in British Commonwealth nations, where the U.K. monarch continues to serve as the official head of state.

This is how King Charles III’s sister believes the monarchy will change in the coming years

As Charles’ coronation approaches, Anne defended the monarchy’s continued relevance in contemporary society. Despite concerns about the institution’s place in the modern world, Anne believes that it remains a valuable part of British culture.

While acknowledging that debates about the monarchy’s significance will continue, Anne emphasized that it is a conversation she is not inclined to engage in. Instead, she highlighted the important role the monarchy plays throughout the U.K.

“It’s perfectly true that there is a moment when you need to have that discussion, but I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by in any other way,” she stated.

In addition to defending the monarchy’s relevance, Anne spoke about the positive role it plays in promoting good behavior and fostering a sense of community. Anne hopes that the monarchy can serve as an example of the importance of treating others with kindness and respect.

Anne’s comments come days before Charles’ coronation, which is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.