King Charles Just Proved He Trusts Princess Anne and Prince Edward ‘Completely’

King Charles III asked the U.K. government to let Princess Anne and Prince Edward step in for him when necessary in a Nov. 14 message.

It shows, according to a royal biographer, King Charles III has “total confidence” in Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

The U.K. government has since approved King Charles III’s request to make his sister and brother “Counsellors of State.”

Prince Edward, King Charles, and Princess Anne | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III’s just made a not-so-subtle move demonstrating his “total confidence” in Princess Anne and Prince Edward. According to a royal biographer, the king wanting his sister and youngest brother to be able to step in for him suggests they’re on good terms.

King Charles asked the U.K. government to let Princess Anne and Prince Edward deputize for him

The king took the initial step in making more British royals “Counsellors of State” on Nov. 14. He asked the U.K. government to amend the Regency Act in a message read aloud in the House of Lords. Essentially, King Charles asked that more royals, in addition to the current five, be legally allowed to deputize for him.

Specifically, the 74-year-old asked that the law be changed to include Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex. Meaning when the king’s too ill or on an overseas tour, Anne and Edward can step in for their brother.

The move would, as the King said in his message, “ensure continued efficiency of public business when I am unavailable, such as when I am undertaking official duties overseas.”

He continued, saying he’d “be most content” were the “number of people who may be called upon to act as Counsellors of State” increased to include Anne and Edward, both of whom he pointed out, have “previously undertaken this role.”

At the start of business today, the #HouseofLords is expected to agree an Humble Address in response to this message received from His Majesty the King regarding Counsellors of State ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Sx8gqZhFeL — House of Lords (@UKHouseofLords) November 15, 2022

The request shows King Charles has ‘total confidence’ in Princess Anne and Prince Edward, royal biographer says

According to Robert Jobson, a royal biographer and author, the request from King Charles is telling. Not only is it, in his opinion, “sensible” but it also demonstrates where the king stands in his relationships with two of his siblings (via Newsweek).

“It shows the king has total confidence in his sister, Anne, who has been a stalwart,” the author of William at 40 and Prince Charles at 70 said. Additionally, it shows the king feels the same about “his youngest brother, who has worked hard for ‘the Firm’ without too much public recognition.

Furthermore, “it also shows they have won his trust completely.”

The U.K. government’s already approved King Charles III’s request to make Princess Anne and Prince Edward ‘Counsellors of State’

The process to increase the number of royals who can stand in for King Charles (to include Princess Anne and Prince Edward) continues at lightening speed. The updated Counsellors of State Bill had its first reading today and will have its second (and be debated) next week. pic.twitter.com/bc4Fo0ERPW — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 15, 2022

King Charles didn’t have to wait long to get a response from the U.K. government. A day after his message was read in the House of Lords, the House of Commons approved it (via BBC).

That means legislation, a Counsellors of State Ball, amending the Regency Act to include Anne and Edward is forthcoming. The quick turnaround is, according to BBC, “intended to resolve an awkward constitutional problem” about who would stand in for the king if he “was overseas or unwell and could not carry out his duties as head of state.”

Currently, King Charles’ deputies, or counsellors of state, are Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice. However, it’s important to note that the Duke of Sussex, Duke of York, and Beatrice are not “working royals.”

