King Charles reign will undoubtedly be much shorter than his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s, making it important that he prepares Prince William to be king.

King Charles‘ reign might be remembered not for its longevity or major events but for preparing Prince William to take the throne. Royal experts suggest that Charles’s reign will be all about “handing over the baton” to William, ensuring a smooth transition.

The prominent role William and Kate Middleton have played in recent royal events has only fueled these speculations. With Charles still in the early years of his reign, here’s a look at the potential shift in royal dynamics.

Prince William and King Charles | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles’ reign focuses on ‘handing over the baton’ to Prince William

The reign of King Charles will concentrate on paving the way for Prince William, as suggested by royal observers. Many perceive the tenure of the 74-year-old Monarch to serve as a bridge between the era of the late Queen Elizabeth and that of the future King.

These speculations have surged following King Charles’s Coronation in May and his subsequent ceremony in Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales took center stage alongside their royal counterparts during these events.

Speaking to Express, royal expert Kinsey Schofield interpreted their significant presence as indicating what’s on the horizon. Schofield highlighted that Charles knows William is the monarchy’s future.

Similarly, her co-host and royal commentator Cristo Foufas added that Charles hinted his reign could focus on William and Kate Middleton. If true, this could have a major impact on Charles’ actions the next few years.

“I don’t want to be morbid, but I think that his reign will be much more about William and Kate… I think that their reign will be much more about almost handing over the baton already,” Foufas stated.

King Charles might have the shortest reign ever

Royal commentators speculate that King Charles’s reign might end up being the briefest in history, with a substantial focus on preparing William for kingship.

Per Wales Online, royal analyst Robert Jobson conveyed that history will remember Charles favorably. But the royal expert also expressed confidence that Charles’s stint as king will likely be of brief duration.

“No doubt his reign will be short, maybe one of the shortest ever. As a result, his time on the throne will not be a remarkable one, in historical terms,” Jobson shared.

Charles ascended to the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s passing last year. He holds the record for waiting for the longest to ascend to the throne, and if Jobson’s prediction holds, he may also set the record for the shortest reign.

On the other hand, William, the new Prince of Wales, now holds the position of the first in line for the throne. With his rising prominence, William is swiftly emerging as the new face of the monarchy.

Prince William will head the new ‘Fab Four’ of the royal family

As William enters the royal limelight, Foufas, a seasoned royal commentator, anticipates that the Prince of Wales will head the new Fab Four.

Once comprised of William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, the quartet will evolve into the Prince and Princess of Wales. The king and queen will join them.

Foufas believes that this refreshed ensemble will foster a seamless transition once the reign of Charles concludes.

He also outlined how Charles is stepping into enormous shoes following Queen Elizabeth’s impressive reign. Thus, instead of solely concentrating on his reign, Charles’s prime objective is to ensure a smooth ascension for William.

“It’s just going to be consistency and stability and continuation of the Monarchy and I think people will like Charles for that,” Foufas stated.

While Charles had his formal coronation in May of the previous year, William has been earnestly carrying out his responsibilities as the new Prince of Wales. This notably involves managing one of the crown’s most significant estates, the Duchy of Cornwall.