King Charles III leans on his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, as a source of comfort and confidence, according to a body language expert. Here’s how the 74-year-old monarch showed he “relies” on the Queen Consort.

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla’s relationship

Princess Diana and King Charles divorced in August 1996 after being formally advised by Queen Elizabeth to end their marriage. One year later, Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris.

The former Prince and Princess of Wales had both engaged in extramarital affairs. Charles started seeing Camilla Parker Bowles years before his divorce. They got engaged in February 2005 when Charles presented Camilla with an engagement ring that had belonged to his grandmother.

They married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, making King Charles the only royal family member to have a civil rather than a church wedding in England. Charles’ parents did not attend the ceremony, despite Queen Elizabeth giving her consent to the marriage.

When Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 after ruling for seven decades, the throne immediately passed to Charles, and Camilla became the Queen Consort.

King Charles ‘relies’ on Camilla in the company of others, says body language expert

Body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton analyzed King Charles interactions just before his 74th birthday on Nov. 14. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said Camilla Parker Bowles has played a “fundamental role” in developing King Charles’ confidence.

“It’s clear that Camilla has played a fundamental role in King Charles’ happiness and his ability to be comfortable both with himself and in the company of others,” said the expert. “He seems a lot more confident and willing to converse and laugh with his family, as well as members of the public.”

The king’s body language also shows that he has a heightened awareness of Camilla’s presence and seeks her out when she’s not by his side. “We often see the couple attend several events together, but I do still believe Charles relies on Camilla to a large extent,” Stanton said. “If the two become separated, it’s clear Charles is keen to make sure she is nearby.”

The monarch uses fewer ‘pacifying’ gestures thanks to his wife

King Charles displays certain nervous habits, such as fiddling with his cufflinks or placing a hand inside his jacket. But the body language expert says Camilla Parker Bowles boosts the monarch’s confidence, making him use fewer “pacifying” gestures.

“A significant part of Charles’ life is his relationship with Camilla. I believe when the couple went public with their romance and eventually went on to wed, Charles’ levels of confidence and self-reassurance developed greatly,” said Stanton. “While he still makes the odd gesture here and there, he does not use pacifying and self-reassurance to the extent or degree that he did in previous decades.”

