King Charles III could stand to take a page from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s playbook, according to a royal commentator. A strategy used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as working royals might prove helpful to the king now to boost ratings. Were King Charles to do the same, however, he might incur “backlash,” like Harry and Meghan did.

Harry and Meghan asked communities what they ‘wanted and expected’

Citing a poll in Britain suggesting 40 percent of those ages 18-24 want to abolish the monarchy, Jack Royston, Newsweek Chief Royal Correspondent, said on The Royal Report King Charles could look to Harry and Meghan.

“One thing that I think it’s important to keep in mind is that Harry and Meghan were actually already very successful at showing communities of color in Britain and young people that they were on the same page,” he said.

The couple demonstrated they were “the good guys and on the right side of history in relation to race.” How did they do it? By using what the podcast host described as a “simple and effective formula.”

“They did that by simply asking community leaders what was wanted and expected from them and then simply delivering it. It’s a simple and effective formula,” Royston said.

King Charles may face ‘massive backlash’ if he tries Harry and Meghan’s strategy

Despite being straightforward, the Harry and Meghan approach to youth and “communities of color” isn’t without risk, Royston continued.

“It’s very simple and very effective, but Harry and Meghan triggered a massive backlash from the likes of the Daily Mail and other kind of establishment voices in Britain,” he told listeners. “So, Charles and [Prince] William no doubt obviously don’t want to do that.”

“The question is, if you don’t spark the backlash, do you get the credit?” Royston asked. “Is part of the reason why Harry and Meghan built up so much credit with young people and so much credit with people of color the fact that they took the backlash? The fact that they suffered the angst of the Daily Mail is that the reason they were viewed so positively?”

It highlights King Charles’ longheld ‘problem’ about flying ‘under the radar’ publicly

That was Harry and Meghan, and this is King Charles. The soon-to-be 75-year-old has his own set of problems. Among them is one that’d be brought up were he to try his son and daughter-in-law’s “formula.”

“That’s a big problem for Charles,” Royston said. “It’s kind of been a problem for Charles for a long time. Which is that the projects that he does do and the things that he does say sometimes sail under the radar.”

The reason, he explained, is “because people are just less interested in him than they are in William and Kate and Harry and Meghan.”

So where does that leave King Charles? He has to figure out how to get public recognition while also addressing the concerns of those who, per Newsweek, “have less of a vested interest in him than others.”