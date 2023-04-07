King Charles Has a ‘Very Relaxed, Playful Relationship’ With Camilla Parker Bowles’ Grandchildren and Most of His Own

King Charles III might be the leader of the British royal family, but he’s also a grandfather. And a “relaxed” one — at least much of the time — at that. A body language expert’s analysis of the king in grandpa “mode.” Plus, the time he had an “uncomfortable” moment with Prince George.

Many ‘powerful images’ of King Charles in grandpa ‘mode’ are with Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandchildren

King Charles III | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles officially became a grandfather when Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their son, George, in 2013. Before then, however, the king had some grandpa experience thanks to his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, and her own grandchildren.

The result? “Some of the most powerful images of Charles” in “grandfather-like mode,” according to body language expert Judi James (via Express).

“We saw Charles with his arm held protectively around little Lola’s waist on the balcony at William and Kate’s wedding,” James said, referring to Camilla’s now-16-year-old granddaughter. “There is also a carefree image of him happily swinging one of Camilla’s grandchildren around in the garden while the others run around nearby.”

Meanwhile, Charles’ interactions with Camilla’s grandchildren at the Highland Games made their dynamic “clear.” The kids “seemed happy to run up and hug or touch Charles with no apparent sense of his status” suggesting “very relaxed, playful relationships.”

The king’s also said to “have a very warm relationship” with Prince Louis, 4, the youngest of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children.

King Charles showed ‘respect’ in a 2019 christening photo with Prince Archie



As for Charles’ body language with grandchildren, he struck a “formal” pose in an official portrait for Prince Archie’s christening in 2019.

“Harry seems to have been wounded by the lack of hugs from his father during his own childhood and that could have made the sight of Charles as a very cuddly and playful grandad and step-grandad a controversial one,” James explained. “It is terribly sad then that the only photo we have of Charles with little Archie is a rather distanced and formal pose at his christening.”

“Royal christening photos do tend to be overly formal and here we have Harry beaming with pride as he holds his new son, while Charles stands watching with his hands behind his back,” she continued.

With a “possible rift looming” at the time, King Charles’ stepping back in the photo may have been a “show” of “respect” for the “very hands-on” Duke of Sussex and his now-3-year-old grandson.

Charles looked like an ‘uncomfortable’ grandfather holding Prince George in a family photo

Prince Louis, Prince George, and King Charles | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Despite having relaxed moments with his grandkids, the king’s had some awkward ones too. He looked “happy but slightly ill-at-east” in a family photo when he turned 70 in 2018. Seated on a bench surrounded by his sons, their wives, and his grandchildren, the king held a now-9-year-old George.

The pose, James said, had the king looking like an “uncomfortable” grandpa. “Grasping a rather playful-looking George around the ribs,” King Charles used a “tentative grip” associated with fragile packages.

The next major event with King Charles and his grandchildren is his coronation. George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis are predicted to join their parents in the ceremony’s procession.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.