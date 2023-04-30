King Charles Will Wear a Crown Worth Over $3 Million at His Upcoming Coronation — Everything We Know About the Imperial State Crown [Exclusive]

King Charles III is sparing no effort to make his coronation an unforgettable event. The revered ceremony will take place at the historic Westminster Abbey and will see Charles being crowned as the 40th reigning monarch since 1066.

To mark the historic occasion, Charles is wearing a crown valued at over $3 million. With the coronation right around the corner, here’s everything we know about the Imperial State Crown.

The Imperial State Crown | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III will wear this special crown at his upcoming coronation

With more than 1000 years of history behind it, the coronation is set to showcase customs and traditions that have stood the test of time. The highly revered Coronation Regalia, which comprises sacred objects for the ceremony, will be on full display.

These one-of-a-kind items symbolize the immense powers and responsibilities bestowed upon the monarch and were last used during the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Among the impressive Coronation Regalia, one piece stands out: the Imperial State Crown. This crown was specially created for the coronation of King George VI in 1937 and is truly a sight to behold.

With its intricate design and priceless jewels, the Imperial State Crown is a true work of art that reflects the power and grandeur of the British monarchy. And its value is equally as stunning.

King Charles III’s Imperial State Crown is worth over $3 million

The Imperial State Crown is a true marvel, boasting several standout features. Crafted from gold, silver, and platinum, it dazzles with a staggering 2,868 diamonds, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires, and 11 emeralds.

Of particular note is the second-largest stone cut from the Cullinan Diamond, which is the largest diamond ever mined. The crown also holds historical significance, as it features St Edward’s Sapphire, which dates all the way back to 1066.

Speaking to Criss Cut, jewelry expert Maxwell Stone estimated that the crown is worth $3.1 million. Given all the jewels that comprise the piece, it’s easy to understand why its value is so high.

“It’s incredibly difficult to put a price on a magnificent piece like this that’s laced with history – I’d estimate it to be worth around $3.1 million (£2.5 million),” Stone shared.

While the Imperial State Crown is most famous for its role in the coronation ceremony, it is also a treasured piece of regalia used on various State occasions.

A closer look at the history of the Imperial State Crown

At the conclusion of the coronation, the Imperial State Crown is swapped with St Edward’s Crown. This crown, also known as the Crown of State, is a vital part of the coronation ritual.

Prior to the Civil War, the ancient coronation crown was always stored at Westminster Abbey. This made it necessary for the monarch to have another crown to wear when exiting the Abbey.

Aside from its use in coronation ceremonies, the Imperial State Crown is also worn during formal occasions such as the annual State Opening of Parliament.

The term “imperial state crown” has been in use since the 15th century. This iconic crown has since become synonymous with the British monarchy and is a powerful symbol of the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Royal watchers can get a better look at the piece when Charles is crowned at the coronation on May 6.