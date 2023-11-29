Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called Frogmore Cottage their U.K. home until June of 2023 when the last of the their belongings were removed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may live in California, but their former U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, is in the spotlight. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home became part of a “cheap shot” King Charles III fired, according to a biography. The timeline of events surrounding the Frogmore Cottage eviction is rehashed in journalist Omid Scobie’s Endgame book. Per an excerpt, Harry asked his father one question upon discovering he’d no longer have a place at Windsor Castle.

Frogmore Cottage served as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official U.K. residence until the summer of 2023

First came Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage, then Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan moved into the cottage on Windsor Castle grounds in 2019 after an offer from Queen Elizabeth II.

They later repaid $3 million of public money spent on renovations, intent on keeping it as their home despite having stepped back as working royals.

Following the release of Harry’s Spare memoir, however, confirmation he and Meghan had been asked to leave Frogmore Cottage made headlines. By June 2023, one month after Harry attended the coronation, the rest of their possessions were confirmed to have been removed. Additionally, it was confirmed Harry and Meghan had repaid the state funds in full.

‘Shocked’ Harry asked King Charles about seeing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after the Frogmore news

Frogmore Cottage | Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

In an excerpt published by The Telegraph, Scobie revisited Harry and Meghan’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage. According to Scobie, the news “shocked” the couple so much that Harry called King Charles.

During their tense conversation, Harry asked, “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren?” referencing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. His father’s response? Silence.

However, as Scobie noted, King Charles later promised Harry he and the rest of the Sussex family would always have “somewhere” to stay on U.K. visits. However, his silence spoke volumes.

“Staying mum about Harry’s accusations and remaining publicly unconcerned for his son’s well-being while ending his family’s lease on a safe U.K. residence was not a decisive action by a resolute King. It was a cheap shot from a wounded father bound by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion.”

Princess Anne and Prince Edward had thoughts on evicting Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage

King Charles might’ve had the final say in taking Frogmore Cottage away, but one of his siblings played a role. According to the author, Princess Anne “persuaded” her older brother “to withdraw the use” of the residence to the couple.

The Princess Royal was “at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach” in favor of the eviction.” Meanwhile, the king’s youngest sibling, Prince Edward, 59, felt “uneasy” about the decision.

Ultimately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t informed by King Charles about having to move out of Frogmore Cottage. Instead, Sir Michael John Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, told them. He sent Harry and Meghan a letter in which he encouraged them to hand over the keys to Frogmore Cottage.