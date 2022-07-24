What Has Kiptyn Locke Been Doing Since Jillian Harris’ Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

The Bachelorette is one of the most popular reality shows on TV, a series that has been a mainstay since the early 2000s. While many of the show’s contestants have gone on to pursue high-profile ventures on social media and television, others have chosen to live a low-key lifestyle.

Kiptyn Locke is one such personality. Locke was a featured star on The Bachelorette during the early years of the show’s run, becoming a fan-favorite thanks to his fit figure. These days, Locke is still a subject of media interest, although he’s taken a step back from the world of reality television.

What did Kiptyn Locke say about his time on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Locke has been open about his experience as a member of Bachelor Nation and has talked about filming both reality shows on several occasions. In 2009, at the peak of Locke’s fame, he sat down with Glamour for an intimate interview, talking about what it was like to be a contestant on The Bachelorette.

“I learned a lot from the show. I know that sounds cliche, but for the first time in my life, I really sat and reflected on a daily basis how I felt,” Locke admitted, noting that he was “excited” to enter the dating game.

The star also talked about what he learned about himself while filming The Bachelorette. “You feel better about having tried, and you learn. I have a better idea of who I would be compatible with. Jill and I didn’t work out, but maybe it’s the type of person I realize I want to have,” Locke said.

Kiptyn Locke is currently enjoying life as a single father

After Locke broke up with Molzahn, he went on to date Samm Murphy. In 2015, the two welcomed a child together. Although Murphy and Locke’s relationship didn’t last, Locke fully committed himself to his role as a father and took every opportunity to rave about his young son.

In an August 2015 interview with Us Weekly, Locke talked about the experience of new fatherhood, noting:

“I can’t wait to see what his interests are and what he’s passionate about as he grows up and becomes his own man … He is the most amazing gift of my life and the greatest opportunity I’ve ever known.”

These days, Locke is still a dedicated father to his son, Koltyn, and regularly takes to Instagram to share snapshots of the two of them enjoying the California coast. While he hasn’t shared any pictures of special lady friends in his life, it is very possible that Locke has found love and chooses not to publicize it online.

When was Kiptyn Locke on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Locke was first introduced to viewers of The Bachelorette in the fifth season of the popular reality show. While he showed a lot of promise in the early episodes of the season, Locke ended up having some mixed emotions about proposing to Jillian Harris – and ultimately, he didn’t make it further than runner-up, getting sent home after developing cold feet.

Fans hadn’t seen the last of Locke, however, with the budding reality star returning to TV in the spinoff series Bachelor Pad. The show featured Locke and other former contestants from The Bachelorette competing for a huge cash prize.

Locke was eliminated in the sixth episode of Bachelor Pad. Even after Locke left the world of reality TV, his personal life still made headlines. For years, according to Accept This Rose, Locke was in a relationship with Tenley Molzahn, whom he met while filming Bachelor Pad. They broke up in 2010.

