Who Were Kirstie Alley’s Husbands? How Many Kids Did She Have?

Kirstie Alley is known for starring in Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous. Sadly, the actor died at 71 years old following a cancer diagnosis on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. So, was she married when she died, and who are her children? Here’s what to know about Kirstie Alley’s husbands and kids.

Who were Kirstie Alley’s husbands? Was she married when she died?

Kirstie Alley and Parker Stevenson | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kirstie Alley had two husbands in her lifetime and she was not married when she died. She married Bob Alley in 1970, and their marriage lasted until 1977. According to Closer Weekly, she fell out of love with her husband, leading to their divorce. There are reportedly no public images of the two of them.

Alley’s second husband was Parker Stevenson. According to The List, Stevenson was also an actor who starred in The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries as Frank Hardy. He also had a recurring role in Baywatch from the ’80s to the ’90s, Falcon Crest, and Melrose Place. In more recent years, Stevenson has continued to star in movies and TV shows, including Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy. Aside from acting, Stevenson reportedly has a passion for photography.

Alley and Stevenson tied the knot in 1983 and then divorced in 1997. As for what went wrong, Alley told People, “There was no infidelity in my marriage, on either side …. There was nothing other than maybe different goals in life.”

“Kirstie and I are exact opposites,” Stevenson noted. “That’s what made it so interesting.” But he also added that their differences make “for not a good marriage.”

How many kids did Kirstie Alley have?

Her children have confirmed her sudden passing. Kirstie Alley was 71. https://t.co/PA4pXw74dd — DC⚡️101 (@DC101) December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley adopted two children with her second husband, Parker Stevenson. Alley and Stevenson adopted William True Stevenson in 1992 and Lillie Price Stevenson in 1994.

Alley and Stevenson had a difficult divorce partly because of child support and custody. At the time, William was 7 years old and Lillie was 5. Stevenson reportedly wanted $75,000 per month but didn’t get it. Instead, he got their 21-bedroom Maine mansion, and he and Alley split time seeing the children.

“Kirstie and I are not friends now,” Stevenson told People. “But we talk regularly about the kids. Will we be friends someday? I don’t know.”

Alley’s two children announced their mother’s death in an official statement to People. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” William and Lillie shared. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

She admitted to falling in love with John Travolta and Patrick Swayze

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta | Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

While Kirstie Alley and her second husband, Parker Stevenson, didn’t separate due to infidelity, Alley admitted to falling for a few of her co-stars through the years. She worked closely with Patrick Swayze on North and South and admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she fell for him.

“Both of us were married,” she said. “We did not have an affair. But again, I think what I did was worse. Because I think when you fall in love with someone when you’re married, you jeopardize your own marriage and their marriage. It’s doubly bad.”

Aside from Swayze, she also fell in love with John Travolta. “If I hadn’t been married, I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane,” she said, according to Closer Weekly.

Alley has also been engaged once more, though she didn’t follow through with the marriage. Closer Weekly reports she and her Nevada co-star James Wilder got engaged but ended it within the same year.

