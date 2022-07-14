Kris Jenner Tried to Manifest an Emmy, But ‘The Kardashians’ Still Got Snubbed

Kris Jenner joked about wanting an Emmy in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

“You put it out there and it just might happen,” the momager said of the Emmy statuette daughter Kim Kardashian bought her for her birthday.

The Kardashians did not manage to snag a 2022 Emmy nomination.

Kris Jenner in ‘The Kardashians’ | Photo courtesy of Hulu

Better luck next year? Kris Jenner’s attempt to manifest an Emmy didn’t pan out for 2022. The Kardashians failed to earn any recognition from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences when this year’s nominees were announced on July 12.

Kris Jenner has an Emmy statuette – but she didn’t win it

Kris Jenner’s desire for an Emmy came up during a recent episode of The Kardashians, which streams on Hulu.

As Kris prepared to film an episode for MasterClass, daughter Khloé quizzed her mom about the distinctive statuette sitting on the shelf behind her.

“Why do you have an Emmy behind you?” she asked.

“Well, you know what? You put it out there and it just might happen,” Kris replied. “You have to put it in the universe.”

Khloé then asked her mom if the award was fake. Kris clarified that it was a real award, just not one that she had won herself. Instead, her daughter Kim Kardashian had purchased the statuette and given it to her mother as a 60th birthday gift.

“You can buy them. Kim bid for it in an auction,” the momager explained.

“Fake it til you make it,” she added.

‘The Kardashians’ didn’t get any love from the Emmys

Unfortunately for Kris, she’ll be faking it for a while longer. The 2022 Emmy nominees were announced on July 12, and The Kardashians was not on the list of programs honored in the unstructured reality program category. Variety had included the show – which debuted in April 2022 – on its list of possible contenders in the category. The family’s previous reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, aired for 20 seasons on E! but never snagged an Emmy nomination. That show did earn multiple Teen Choice Awards and E! People’s Choice Awards over the course of its run.

The Kardashian family isn’t entirely absent from this year’s list of Emmy nominees, though. The episode of Saturday Night Live that Kim hosted in October 2021 was nominated in the outstanding production design for a variety, reality, or competition series category.

Which reality shows were nominated for Emmys in 2022?

My reaction to learning Selling Sunset is nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program at The Emmys!



Ring that bell @Chrishell7 @XtineQuinn pic.twitter.com/vKqjEEvtlg — Netflix (@netflix) July 13, 2021

The Kardashians didn’t make the cut for this year’s Emmy Awards. Which shows were nominated instead? Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean earned its first-ever nomination in the outstanding unstructured reality program category. Netflix earned three nominations: Cheer (which won the Emmy in this category in 2020), Love on the Spectrum, and Selling Sunset. Last year’s winner RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked rounded out the list of nominees.

In the structured reality program category, the nominees are Antiques Roadshow, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Love Is Blind, Queer Eye, and Shark Tank. In the outstanding competition program category, the Emmy nominees are The Amazing Race, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Nailed It!, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef, and The Voice.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres September 22 on Hulu.

