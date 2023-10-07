Kylie Kelce is the latest member of the Kelce family to tease Travis Kelce’s rumored romance with Taylor Swift.

The rumor mill has been buzzing lately with whispers about a possible romantic entanglement between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. From Taylor attending Travis’s football games to being spotted leaving with him, fans are dying to know if this is the real deal.

Enter Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife and Travis’s sister-in-law, who recently took to social media to lend her perspective on the speculated love affair. Given her closeness to the Kelce family, her cryptic yet suggestive comments on social media carry a lot of weight and have everyone talking.

Kylie Kelce shares her thoughts on Travis Kelce’s rumored romance with Taylor Swift

Whispers about a romantic relationship between Travis and Taylor began making rounds a few weeks ago, continuously captivating fans’ attention.

These speculations gained more credibility when Taylor was spotted at not just one but two of Travis’s Kansas City football games. She was even seen leaving with the football pro after one of those games.

Amid fans’ growing curiosity for an official statement, Kylie recently offered her two cents on the topic via social media.

Kylie Kelce commented on a post about Travis and Taylor pic.twitter.com/P7PT4Jvj3E — Jane (@notItalianfood) October 4, 2023

She took to X to respond to a post discussing Travis and Taylor’s rumored relationship, suggesting there might be some validity to the rumors.

“Mathematically speaking… this maths,” Kylie wrote.

Given Kylie’s close relationship with her brother-in-law, her input certainly holds significant weight. While it may not serve as an absolute validation of the relationship, it comes tantalizingly close.

Interestingly, this isn’t Kylie’s first time offering her viewpoint on Travis’s romantic endeavors.

Jason Kelce’s wife dishes on playing matchmaker for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end

In a recent installment of their podcast, New Heights, Travis and his sibling Jason Kelce had a conversation with Kylie. The dialogue covered Travis’s TV program, Catching Kelce, and his ongoing romantic pursuits.

Curiously, Kylie doesn’t seem keen on playing matchmaker for Travis, at least not at the time of that recording (at the beginning of September).

A curious fan inquired if Kylie had played Cupid for Travis, especially considering his status as a two-time Super Bowl winner. Kylie clarified that she hasn’t, nor does she plan to, connect Travis romantically with anyone.

“I have not set you up with anyone. I have not. And I would not ever. No,” Kylie stated.

Kylie said that matchmaking was off the table primarily because most of her friends are married or already in relationships.

It is unclear when Travis and Taylor’s romance heated up, but the podcast was recorded before their relationship took off.

Kylie Kelce praised Travis Kelce for being the ‘best uncle’

The Kelce family shares more than just a surname; they share an inseparable bond beyond the usual family gatherings. Travis, for instance, is not just a standout on the field but also in the lives of his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie.

Earlier this year, Kylie lauded Travis as the quintessential uncle, fully engaged in imaginative play and activities with his nieces.

“He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine,” Kylie shared.

This interconnected family spirit shows that the Kelces are tightly woven, both on and off the field. It also makes sense that she would know what’s going on between Travis and Taylor, lending more validity to her statement on X.

Unfortunately, Travis and Taylor have yet to say anything public about their romance. Until we learn more, fans will have to wait and see how this one develops.

We’re just hoping that the “maths” really do work out.