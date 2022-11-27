Lady Gaga Called 1 ‘Born This Way’ Song a ‘Gas Station Disco Record’

TL;DR:

Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way is one of her most famous albums. During an interview, she revealed the song “Born This Way” was not initially going to be its lead single. She also referred to the album as a “gas-station, disco record.”

Lady Gaga named 1 of her favorite songs on ‘Born This Way’

During a 2011 interview with Billboard, Gaga discussed her album Born This Way. “The breadth of the album is enormous,” she opined. “My fans are going to enjoy the journey.”

She discussed one of the future singles from the album. “One of my favorite songs on the album is the [first] song,” she said. “It was originally going to be the first single. It’s called ‘Marry the Night.'” For context, the song “Born This Way” was released as the first single instead.

Lady Gaga felt the sound of her song ‘Marry the Night’ represented the future

Gaga explained the creation of “Marry the Night.” “It was produced by myself and [songwriter] Fernando Garibay,” she recalled. Garibay was previously known for writing Paris Hilton’s hit single “Stars Are Blind.” “When Fernando and I did it, it was actually after I had written ‘Born This Way,’ but hadn’t yet produced it. It was like this sonic light bulb went off and we were like, ‘That’s the sound! That’s the future.'”

Gaga discussed the song’s lyrics. “The lyrics are ‘I’m gonna marry the night, I won’t give up on my life. I’m a warrior queen … I’m gonna make love to the stars … I’m a soldier to my own emptiness. I’m a winner,'” she said. “The record is just this massive, gas-station, disco record, music — that every single one of these songs could have been a hit record.”

How ‘Marry the Night’ the other ‘Born This Way’ singles performed on the pop charts in the United States

“Marry the Night” became a modest hit for Gaga. The tune reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 11 weeks. Notably, the album’s other four singles — “Born This Way,” “Judas,” “The Edge of Glory,” and “You & I” — all reached the top 10.

The album Born This Way became a huge hit as well. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for two weeks, making it the singer’s first album to hit No. 1 in the United States. The album stayed on the chart for a total of 56 weeks.

“Marry the Night” was popular regardless of whether it made you want to dance at a gas station.

