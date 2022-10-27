Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Foundation Is Going Viral as the ‘Future of Foundation’

Lady Gaga has long been a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. However, in recent years, the “Bad Romance” singer has established herself as a makeup pioneer as well. In 2019, after months of speculation and anticipation, the future Harley Quinn launched her Haus Labs makeup line.

It was exclusively available on Amazon for the first few months. But the brand eventually expanded and relaunched to Sephora, releasing a slew of new products. One of Lady Gaga’s brand’s newest products is critically acclaimed, with some makeup reviewers praising the Haus Labs foundation line as “the future of foundation.”

Lady Gaga launched Haus Labs in 2019

Haus Labs was the latest in a long line of celebrity makeup launches when it was released in 2019. Still, the artist promised that her brand would be different, with products that are vegan and cruelty-free. Lady Gaga also noted in a release video that self-acceptance is a vital part of her brand, telling fans that “They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself.”

At first, the line contained just a few products, including lip glosses, lip liners, and liquid eyeliners. Some fans weren’t thrilled with the fact that, since the products were exclusively sold on Amazon at first, there was no way to test any of the products out before purchasing. Still, the response proved to be good. Many of the House of Gucci actor’s longtime fans were eager to try out Mother Monster’s new brainchild. And eventually, in early 2022, Haus Labs was relaunched through beauty retailer Sephora.

What are critics saying about Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs foundation?

“Literally my skin a bottle” ? @CocoaSwatches wears #HausLabsFoundation in ‘490 Medium Deep Cool’ (Medium Deep With Golden Undertones). Meet your match at the link in bio pic.twitter.com/HhSEtmIYw2 — Haus Labs by Lady Gaga (@hauslabs) October 13, 2022

With the Sephora relaunch, Haus Labs earned the clean beauty designation. Lady Gaga noted that dozens of “dirty” ingredients were removed, to get replaced with powerhouse ingredients such as vegan collagen, according to W Magazine. “So you’re getting that high performance and high pigment payoff,” Lady Gaga told Elle. “You’re also getting makeup that makes a difference in your skin.”

Fans are certainly singing the praises of one of Haus Labs’ latest products, a foundation dubbed Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica. The foundation, which is available for $45 on the Sephora website, has earned top praise from makeup reviewers. As creator Audrey Hsu said, as reported by InStyle, “This is the future of foundation. This is not a ‘your skin but better’ kind of foundation, this is the kind that makes people stare at you and go, was she created in a lab yesterday?”

The foundation reportedly took more than two years to perfect and is available in 51 shades. Notably, the inclusion of fermented arnica in the foundation helps to give the skin a glowing finish that stands alone, or as the perfect palette to create artistic makeup looks. The foundation has been going viral on TikTok as well. One creator praised Lady Gaga’s foundation as being “nearly undetectable” on the skin.

Other top-rated Haus Labs products

The foundation from Haus Labs is making waves in the beauty world. But other products from Lady Gaga’s line have also earned top marks. The PhD Hybrid Lip Oil is a top-rated item on Sephora, with some fans praising it as a more affordable dupe for Dior lip oil. “Probably the best product you could ever own for your lips. I’ve never used a lip oil this buttery and smooth ever. It keeps my lips hydrated for hours with just one application,” one review of the product notes.

With nearly 350 reviews on the Sephora website, the Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer with Fermented Arnica from Haus Labs is another hot product. With skin-boosting benefits, this bronzer is a good option for anyone who wants to create a flushed, sculpted look.

