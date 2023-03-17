Lance Reddick’s Wife Found His ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Keanu Reeves Attractive

Hollywood won’t be the same without actor Lance Reddick. John Wick fans know Lance for his role as Charon, the concierge at The Continental Hotel. Unfortunately, Reddick died on March 17, 2023, but his legacy will continue. Now, we’re looking back at a time when Lance Reddick slipped that his wife, Stephanie Reddick, found Keanu Reeves attractive.

Who is Lance Reddick’s wife, Stephanie Reddick?

Lance Reddick and wife Stephanie Reddick | Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Carl F. Bucherer

Lance Reddick and his wife, Stephanie Reddick, first met in 1999. According to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, they met when Stephanie was employed at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and Lance was performing in a player that was being performed at the theater. The rest is history. Lance and Stephanie hit it off and married in 2011. The couple tied the knot in Minnesota — the state where they met and where Stephanie’s from.

Stephanie discussed the wedding with the magazine. She mentioned she and Lance both wanted a low-key, fun atmosphere. “One was that everyone had to have fun,” Stephanie said regarding her wedding wants. “And the other was that Lance couldn’t see my dress before I walked down the aisle. That was it.”

She mentioned she and Lance had their ceremony and reception at the Bar Lurcat in Minneapolis. “We had people coming in from out of town, and I didn’t want to make them go from one place to another,” she added. “And Bar Lurcat is so stunning. We actually changed the date of the wedding just so we could have it there.”

Stephanie survived Lance when he died in 2023. He’s also survived by his two kids from his first marriage to Suzanne Yvonne Louis.

Lance Reddick mentioned his wife found his ‘John Wick’ co-star, Keanu Reeves, attractive

Lance Reddick took numerous famous roles through the years. But fans love him as Charon in John Wick. During an interview alongside Ian McShane, Lance let it slip that his wife, Stephanie Reddick, found Keanu Reeves attractive.

“His movie stardom changed with tragedy, changed with real-life charm,” McShane said of why he thinks Reeves has such a serious fan base. “You know, people like looking at him on the screen. He ain’t too difficult to look at, either.”

“Really? You think so?” Lance said. “So, you agree with my wife? He agrees with my wife.”

Lance also had kind words to say about working with Reeves. “He’s definitely one of the most thoughtful … I mean, the movie star thing aside, because he’s such a big movie star, that’s why it caught people so much by surprise,” Lance said of Reeves. “He’s so thoughtful and so kind.”

The actor said he’s ‘amazed’ by the popularity of the ‘John Wick’ movies

Jokes about his wife aside, Lance Reddick thinks the John Wick movies are fantastic. He explained to Collider that he was shocked a small action film could make it so big. Lance also expressed gratitude for participating in a “big franchise” that’s “so well done.”

“First of all, I’m just amazed that it’s gotten to this point because it started as such a small, almost an independent film that I wasn’t sure was going to be much more than maybe a cult hit that I knew was just a great script that turned into this juggernaut,” Lance shared. “So, the fact that I’m part of not just such a big franchise, but such a big franchise that’s so, so well done, and it literally changed action films and then created a world that you’d never seen before is amazing to me.”

