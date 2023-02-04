What is Latto’s Net Worth?

Being a Grammy-nominated rapper is everything Latto ever dreamed of, though things might have looked a little bleak when she walked away from a record deal in her early years. But all’s well that ends well, and her chosen path led her to success, a friendship with a music legend, and an impressive net worth to show for it all.

Latto | Rich Fury/Getty Images

Latto’s bio in brief

According to Latto’s website biography, the ambitious rapper grew up in Atlanta, GA, and has been “making a name for herself since she was 10 years old,” a birthday she celebrated in December 2008.

Using the name Miss Mulatto, she joined Lifetime’s The Rap Game, competing in its first season in 2016. Legendary rapper Queen Latifah produced the show, hosted by Janet Jackson’s ex Jermaine Dupri.

The series puts competitors through challenges for a record deal, and Latto won the first season (per Celebrity Net Worth). However, she turned down the offer from Dupri and So So Def Records, which she found unacceptable. She thought she had a better chance of making more money as an independent artist.

Latto’s rise to fame helped her grow a $2 million net worth

After walking away from that So So Def deal and changing her name, Latto began releasing music and gaining traction. In June 2019, she released her first EP, Big Latto, which included the breakout hit “B**** From Da Souf.”

She signed with RCA Records in 2020, and in 2021, she released her biggest hit to date, “Big Energy,” which, like Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” sampled Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love.” Carey joined her for a remix, ultimately leading to a sweet connection between the two.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, through success in the music industry and a clothing store she owns in Georgia, Latto has amassed a $2 million net worth. On top of it all, she grabbed nominations for two awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and Billboard has her pegged to win one.

Latto is Billboard’s choice for Best New Artist winner at the 2023 Grammys

Latto is a nominee in two categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Best New Artist and Best Rap Melodic Performance. And according to Billboard, “Big Energy” was “by far the biggest hit single from any of [the category] contenders. It reached No. 3 on the Hot 100 in April and [ranked] No. 7 on the year-end Hot 100.”

Furthermore, Carey helped boost the song on the charts by joining Latto for a remix. Notably, the icon won Best New Artist when she was 20 in 1991.

Though she’s a favorite to win at least one, Latto told Billboard News the honor of the nominations is “everything she’s prayed for and dreamed of.”

When asked if she feels like a new artist since she’s been around so long, she said, “I feel like I’m at a stage where I’m relearning myself … It’s like a fresh start.”

As for who she thinks will win the award for Best New Artist, she laughingly admitted she couldn’t say anyone else but herself. Still, she noted that she’s already celebrating the nominations for the achievements they are. “That’s the biggest thing ever where I’m from,” she shared.