Model and singer Selah Marley hit the town for New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 in several daring looks.

Selah Marley beefed up her style resume during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. Photographers spotted the granddaughter of Bob Marley attending several runway shows and parties during the three-day event. Check out her most recent styles here:

Selah Marley attends the Area fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2024 | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Marley donned a denim minidress for the Area fashion show on February 11. The Jamaican-American fashion model accessorized before the event with blue pumps, a denim handbag, and angular blue eyeshadow.

Marley fearlessly paired the stunning look with many baubles, including mismatched earrings. She wore brooch-like jewels on her chest pockets, belt, and shoes, and five diamond rings on her right middle finger.

Selah Marley at the Gucci Ancora Collection Party during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024 | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The day before, Marley attended the Gucci Ancora Collection Party in the evening. The New York University student paired diamond studs with a pearled statement necklace and black handbag. She layered a leather trenchcoat over a ruched white and blue floral slip dress.

Marley swept her shoulder-length hair into a deep side part. Pinkish-brown lip liner and navy winged eyeliner added to her chic look for the NYC party.

Selah Marley at the alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet presentation at New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024 | 1st photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; 2nd photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia; 3rd photo: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Earlier on February 10, Selah Marley opted for a lacy boho dress. The ruffled black gown featured sheer sections and boning around the cups. The halter ties were reminiscent of alice + olivia’s eclectic and whimsical designs. The 25-year-old sported a gold necklace, gold bangles, neutral nails, and kohl-lined eyes. Marley’s handbag’s strap was strung with large pearls.

Selah Marley at the Helmut Lang fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2024 | 1st and 3rd photos: Manny Carabel/Getty Images; 2nd photo: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

On February 9, Marley was pretty in pink. After working for labels like Calvin Klein, Chanel, and Michael Kors, the experienced model expertly paired a multidimensional hot pink dress with matching paneled boots and a Marc Jacobs tote.

She layered a gold cuff over her right sleeve and wore simple gold hoops to complement the pink eyeshadow swept across her lids and brow bones. Marley swept her hair up to show the pop of white on her shoulder.

Selah Marley at the Collina Strada show on February 09, 2024; Marley at a Jean Paul Gaultier party on September 10, 2023; Marley at the Balenciaga Womenswear show on October 02, 2022 | 1st photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images; 2nd photo: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images; 3rd photo: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Selah Marley began modeling in 2011 with a feature in Teen Vogue. She’s appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Vanity Fair, and Vogue. The 25-year-old’s fashion campaigns include Converse, Michael Kors, Chanel, Talfar, and Ivy Park. Fans know Marley for her daring ensembles on and off the runway. These include her Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit paired with plastic neon green heels (above center) and oversized denim look from 2022 (above right).

Marley’s parents are singer Lauryn Hill and entrepreneur Rohan Marley. Reggae legend Bob Marley is her grandfather. Despite having 191,000 followers on Instagram, Selah has only posted one photo. The February 7, 2024, photo shows Selah wearing a beige fur coat and silver jewelry. Her caption reads, “Less talk, more action.”