Leslie Jordan is known for his comedic acting in shows like Will & Grace, and he became a social media icon during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Unfortunately, the actor died in a car accident on Oct. 24, 2022. So, was Leslie Jordan married? Here’s what we know about his love life.

Leslie Jordan talked about his experience moving to Hollywood in the ’80s as a gay man

Actor Leslie Jordan | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Leslie Jordan became an icon through his years in Hollywood. He grew up in Tennessee and moved to California in the early ’80s after studying journalism and theater in college, The Guardian reports. Ultimately, he said he wanted to become the gay Hugh Hefner.

As for life growing up, Jordan was raised in a devout Baptist family, and he struggled with his religion and his sexuality. Additionally, he tried alcohol for the first time at age 14. “I wanted to follow the teachings of Christ to the best of my ability, and I tried, but then the whole gay thing starts happening,” he said. “At the age of 17, I turned my back on religion.” Later, he became a functional addict until he got completely sober at 42.

At the beginning of his Hollywood career, Jordan noted he took all types of roles — and a few were quite shocking. “Sometimes, I get offered things and I don’t pay attention,” he added. “My agent called me and said there’d been some other ones and they’d been popular in the gay community, so I said I’d do it. Then I saw it and it’s basically porn.”

Was Leslie Jordan married? Did he have any kids?

Leslie Jordan and Lily Tomlin | Jackie Snow/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

So, did Leslie Jordan ever get married?

It seems he didn’t. While he didn’t have a spouse during his lifetime, he did recall a time when he had a partner propose to him after just three days.

“I had straight boys that I kept for years,” Jordan explained during a 2017 interview with Gay Times Magazine, Yahoo reports. “My generation did that … I was with one for 10 years. Now, I have a guy who’s 20 years younger than me, but he has a fetish for silver-headed men. It was an online thing for a long time. He flew to LA three days before I left for London. After three days he asked me to marry him, and I will. I told him, ‘I’m gonna go to London for 30 days and let’s see what happens when I get back.’ It was this connection. We tried to have sex about 10 times but we couldn’t because we’d keep talking.”

Despite this talk in 2017, it doesn’t look like Jordan ever tied the knot. Additionally, he has no children.

He said in 2021 that he’d never been on a date

A 2021 interview with Andy Cohen gives fans more insight into Leslie Jordan’s relationships. Not only did Leslie Jordan not get married, but he also claimed he’d never been on a date.

“I am perfectly content being single,” Jordan said. “I am so set in my ways. I’m going to tell you the honest-to-God truth — I have never been on a date. Like, where you come pick me up and take me somewhere. My generation, we didn’t do that. There were a lot of bars. You headed out, you went here, and you went there. But, I don’t remember ever going on a date.”

