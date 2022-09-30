‘Let the Right One In’ and More Shows and Movies Streaming on Showtime in October 2022

Spooky season is here, and Showtime has you covered with a new series inspired by the Swedish vampire movie Let the Right One In. Also coming to premium cable channel in October 2022 are the season 1 finale of American Gigolo and the five-part documentary series The Lincoln Project.

‘Let the Right One In’ premieres October 7 on Showtime

(L-R): Ian Foreman as Isaiah and Madison Taylor Baez as Eleanor in ‘Let the Right One In’ | Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

Showtime is giving one of the most acclaimed vampire movies in recent years a TV update. Let the Right One In, which is inspired by the book and film of the same name, focuses on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez). Ten years ago, their lives were upended when she was turned into a vampire. Eleanor is trapped at age 12, possibly forever. She lives a cloistered life, only venturing out at night, while Mark does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

Showtime promises that Let the Right One In “will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.” Judge for yourself when it premieres on Friday, October 7.

‘The Lincoln Project’ looks at the Republicans who wanted to stop Trump

Also premiering on October 7 is The Lincoln Project. This five-part docuseries looks at the members of The Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed in late 2019 by Republicans who wanted to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump. The series, which Showtime describes as “an unvarnished look at how power and money shape American politics today,” follows the group from the 2020 election through January 6 and Biden’s inauguration as they fight to control the pro-Trump forces within the GOP.

The ‘American Gigolo’ season finale airs October 28

The first season of Showtime’s updated take on the 1980 Richard Gere movie American Gigolo comes to an end on October 28. The show stars Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye, who’s just been released from prison 15 years after a wrongful conviction. Now free from behind bars, he has to navigate complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and those who betrayed him as he struggles to reconcile his past as a male escort with who he is today.

Everything else that’s streaming on Showtime in October 2022

Available October 1:

Adore

Adrift

After Life

A Mighty Wind

And So It Goes

Babel

Best in Show

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blue Chips

Blue Collar

Body Heat

Booty Call

Canadian Bacon

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Chloe

City of God

Clerks

Clerks II

Color of Night

Conan the Barbarian

Conan the Destroyer

Crawlspace

Distorted

Election

Finding Neverland

For Your Consideration

Forrest Gump

Gangster Squad

Givers of Death

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Harold and Maude

High Plains Drifter

Jade

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Killer Joe

La Bamba

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mallrats

Monkey Shines

Monstrous

Montana Story

Mr. Mom

Murder at 1600

My Girl

National Lampoon Presents Barely Legal

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of Time

Paid in Full

Peggy Sue Got Married

Purple Rain

Rachel Getting Married

Ray

Reign Over Me

S.F.W.

Sahara

Savannah

Scream (2022)

She Hate Me

Shine a Light

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Sleepless in Seattle

Soul Plane

Taxi Driver

Teeth

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

The Crucible

The Cutting Edge

The Gathering

The Hours

The Ice Storm

The In-laws

The Money Pit

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Running Man

The Soloist

The Station Agent

The Sting

The Sum of All Fears

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminator

U-571

Virtuosity

Welcome to the Dollhouse

X

Available October 21:

The BFG

Available October 25:

Post Mortem

Available October 26:

Begin Again

Available October 28:

Confess, Fletch

Mob Town

Wild Men

Available October 30:

Snowpiercer

Available October 31:

Igor

