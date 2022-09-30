‘Let the Right One In’ and More Shows and Movies Streaming on Showtime in October 2022
Spooky season is here, and Showtime has you covered with a new series inspired by the Swedish vampire movie Let the Right One In. Also coming to premium cable channel in October 2022 are the season 1 finale of American Gigolo and the five-part documentary series The Lincoln Project.
‘Let the Right One In’ premieres October 7 on Showtime
Showtime is giving one of the most acclaimed vampire movies in recent years a TV update. Let the Right One In, which is inspired by the book and film of the same name, focuses on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez). Ten years ago, their lives were upended when she was turned into a vampire. Eleanor is trapped at age 12, possibly forever. She lives a cloistered life, only venturing out at night, while Mark does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.
Showtime promises that Let the Right One In “will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.” Judge for yourself when it premieres on Friday, October 7.
‘The Lincoln Project’ looks at the Republicans who wanted to stop Trump
Also premiering on October 7 is The Lincoln Project. This five-part docuseries looks at the members of The Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed in late 2019 by Republicans who wanted to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump. The series, which Showtime describes as “an unvarnished look at how power and money shape American politics today,” follows the group from the 2020 election through January 6 and Biden’s inauguration as they fight to control the pro-Trump forces within the GOP.
The ‘American Gigolo’ season finale airs October 28
The first season of Showtime’s updated take on the 1980 Richard Gere movie American Gigolo comes to an end on October 28. The show stars Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye, who’s just been released from prison 15 years after a wrongful conviction. Now free from behind bars, he has to navigate complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and those who betrayed him as he struggles to reconcile his past as a male escort with who he is today.
Everything else that’s streaming on Showtime in October 2022
Available October 1:
- Adore
- Adrift
- After Life
- A Mighty Wind
- And So It Goes
- Babel
- Best in Show
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Blue Chips
- Blue Collar
- Body Heat
- Booty Call
- Canadian Bacon
- Center Stage
- Chasing Amy
- Chloe
- City of God
- Clerks
- Clerks II
- Color of Night
- Conan the Barbarian
- Conan the Destroyer
- Crawlspace
- Distorted
- Election
- Finding Neverland
- For Your Consideration
- Forrest Gump
- Gangster Squad
- Givers of Death
- Grumpier Old Men
- Grumpy Old Men
- Harold and Maude
- High Plains Drifter
- Jade
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Killer Joe
- La Bamba
- Lost in Translation
- Love Actually
- Mallrats
- Monkey Shines
- Monstrous
- Montana Story
- Mr. Mom
- Murder at 1600
- My Girl
- National Lampoon Presents Barely Legal
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Out of Time
- Paid in Full
- Peggy Sue Got Married
- Purple Rain
- Rachel Getting Married
- Ray
- Reign Over Me
- S.F.W.
- Sahara
- Savannah
- Scream (2022)
- She Hate Me
- Shine a Light
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Soul Plane
- Taxi Driver
- Teeth
- The Big Lebowski
- The Birdcage
- The Crucible
- The Cutting Edge
- The Gathering
- The Hours
- The Ice Storm
- The In-laws
- The Money Pit
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- The Running Man
- The Soloist
- The Station Agent
- The Sting
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminator
- U-571
- Virtuosity
- Welcome to the Dollhouse
- X
Available October 21:
- The BFG
Available October 25:
- Post Mortem
Available October 26:
- Begin Again
Available October 28:
- Confess, Fletch
- Mob Town
- Wild Men
Available October 30:
- Snowpiercer
Available October 31:
- Igor
