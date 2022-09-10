Lewis Hamilton Was Knighted Nearly 25 Years After He Told King Charles III He Would Be a Formula 1 Champion One Day

Celebrities like Judi Dench, Paul McCartney, Michael Caine, and even Vogue editor Anna Wintour have achieved knighthood. The title — which allows people to carry “Sir” or “Dame” in their names — is an honor bestowed by the British royal family. But Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has a particularly interesting story leading up to his knighthood ceremony in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton first met King Charles III in 1997

Hamilton officially began his Formula 1 career in 2007. He then raced with McLaren until 2012, becoming the first Black driver to race in the series. And his achievements only continued. Hamilton won his first title in 2008 as the youngest Formula 1 World Champion in history up to that point. And in 2013, he began racing with Mercedes, his current team.

But Hamilton’s racing career goes back even further. As a boy, he began karting in 1993, winning races and cadet class championships. And in 1997, Hamilton had the opportunity to meet King Charles III (then known as Prince Charles). As Hamilton explained in a recent video, that fateful meeting took on new meaning when the two came face-to-face decades later.

Lewis Hamilton was knighted in 2021 during a turning point

Lewis Hamilton poses after earning a knighthood in 2021 | Andrew Matthews/pool/AFP via Getty Images

As Lewis Hamilton explained in a recent Vanity Fair profile, he expressed his hopes of becoming a Formula 1 champion to King Charles III way back in their first meeting.

“When I had signed into 1997 and then I went to McLaren, Prince Charles came to open up the factory. And that day I remember having my go-kart and I was sitting there, and Prince Charles knelt down next to me and spoke to me. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Lewis Hamilton. One day, I want to be a Formula 1 champion,’” Hamilton told Vanity Fair.

“When I stood up [after being knighted in 2021], he’s like, ‘It’s been a long time since I’ve seen you. You’ve come a long way.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, honored to see you, your Highness. Thank you so much for having me and my family, this gesture,’ just telling him how grateful I am for this moment.”

? ARISE SIR LEWIS: Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. He now holds the title Sir Lewis Hamilton. https://t.co/oHku56LkK9 pic.twitter.com/YpTVDsbRd2 — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2021

Hamilton’s knighthood came on the heels of a pivotal moment in his Formula 1 career, which saw the racing champion miss out on what would have been a record eighth title. Nevertheless, he became only the fourth Grand Prix driver to earn a knighthood, The Guardian reports.

The racing champ is working on a Formula 1 movie with Brad Pitt

Lewis Hamilton’s racing career is far from over. But the Formula 1 driver is also expanding his cultural impact into the world of entertainment. He’s previously voiced himself in Pixar’s Cars 2 and Cars 3. Now, Hamilton is working on an upcoming Formula 1 movie with Brad Pitt.

Hamilton produces alongside Pitt — who will star — in a new film for director Joseph Kosinski. The racing champ was previously forced to turn down a key role in Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick. And though Hamilton likely won’t appear onscreen, his role in the new film aims to create an authentic experience regarding the world of Formula 1.

RELATED: Lewis Hamilton Explains Why He Hasn’t Had Any Long-Term Relationships Since His Breakup With Nicole Scherzinger