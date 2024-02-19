'Where Is Wendy Williams?' is an intimate look at the troubled talk show host. It premieres Feb. 24 on Lifetime.

Wendy Williams is baring it all. The troubled talk show host is getting candid about her recent money woes and personal challenges in a new, two-part Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?

“Since I was six years old, all I wanted was to be famous,” Williams says in a trailer for the upcoming doc.

The outspoken Williams eventually achieved her goal, first gaining notoriety as a radio DJ in New York City before transitioning to TV as the host of the syndicated daytime talk series The Wendy Williams Show, which premiered in 2008. But a decade later, personal problems began to overshadow her professional accomplishments.

In 2017, Williams fainted during a live broadcast of her show. In 2020, she divorced her husband of more than two decades after he fathered a child with another woman. Williams also battled various health problems, including Graves disease, that forced her to take multiple breaks from filming her talk show, which was canceled in 2022. Meanwhile, she lost control of her personal finances.

As Williams navigated life after the end of The Wendy Williams Show, a film crew was there to document it all. The result is “a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that have turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself,” according to Lifetime.

“I have no money,” Williams confesses in the trailer. “I’m gonna tell you something. If it could happen to me, it could happen to you.”

Wendy Williams’ son, sister speak out in Lifetime documentary

In addition to footage with Williams herself, Where Is Wendy Williams? also features conversations with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and her sister, Wanda Williams.

“My mom has done a great job of making it seem like everything is OK, always,” Kevin says. “But in reality, there’s something wrong going on.”

Later, Kevin calls out the “yes people” he feels are taking advantage of his mother. He specifically criticizes her guardian, whom he does not believe is looking out for Williams’ best interests.

“I feel like the guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom,” he says.

Williams’ sister Wanda agrees.

“I think the guardianship system is broken,” she says. “We are her family. And you tell me I am not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?”

‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ premieres Feb. 24

Where Is Wendy Williams? airs on Lifetime over two nights beginning Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Part two airs Sunday, Feb. 25. Episodes will stream the next day.

In 2021, Lifetime aired a biopic about Williams, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and a documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess. Both are available to stream on Lifetime.

