Lifetime’s August 2022 Schedule Includes 5 New Movies

It’s a summer of love, lies, and seduction on Lifetime. The network has five all-new movie premieres scheduled for August 2022. Here’s the complete lineup and when to watch.

A pilates instructor falls in love with her client in the Lifetime movie ‘Dangerous Affair’

Charlie Bewley | Jason Merritt/Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Jailbreak Lovers’: Toby Dorr Opens Up About Lifetime’s New Movie About Her ‘Worst Mistake’ [Exclusive]

Amelie Didot (Aubree Bouche) is a Pilates instructor whose steamy affair with her client Pierce Dalton (Charlie Bewley) turns into a deadly love triangle in Dangerous Affair. After Amelie comes face-to-face with a masked woman following a murder, she realizes the killer has an erotic obsession with Pierce – and that she’s become the murderer’s next target.

Dangerous Affair ais Saturday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

A doctor’s life gets complicated when she falls for a sexy artist in ‘The Art of Passion’

Hope Williams (Katie Reese) is a successful ER doctor who meets an accomplished artist during a girls’ night out. The two become involved, and she discovers her new man is everything her previous lovers were not. But as Hope’s personal life heats up, her professional life suffers, putting both at risk. Victor Alfieri and Gregg Weiner also star.

The Art of Passion airs Sunday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

A detective is framed for murder ‘In Love With My Partner’s Wife’

When Detective Paul Ford (Andrew Spach) realizes that his partner Frank (Jonathan Stoddard) is abusing his wife Eve (Gina Vitori), he steps in to help her. But Paul discovers his noble action has unintended consequences when a vengeful Frank frames him for murder. Paul goes on the run from his fellow officers with Eve by his side, and the two find themselves falling into a heated love affair.

In Love With My Partner’s Wife airs Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

A vacation romance turns deadly in ‘Temptation Under the Sun’

Detective Cassady Cruz (Annika Foster) goes on vacation to an exotic island, where she begins an affair with a charming ex-pat named Travis King (Mike Markoff). Then Travis’s ex-girlfriend is found dead, and he’s accused of her murder. Cassady sets out to prove Travis is innocent, but the more she digs for the truth, the more secrets she uncovers, leading her further into a deadly trap.

Temptation Under the Sun airs Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

A businesswoman falls for her bodyguard in ‘Bodyguard Seduction’

Jessica Morris | Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Brooke Lewis and Mark Bellas

A wealthy businesswoman named Charly (Jessica Morris) falls for her sexy bodyguard Jonathan (Ross Jirgle). The only problem? He may be involved in a plot to assassinate her. As Charly tries to figure out who to trust, she turns to seduction to find out the truth.

Bodyguard Seduction airs Saturday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Phrogging: Hider in My House’ Is Lifetime’s Absolutely Terrifying New True Crime Series